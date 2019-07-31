EPS for Globus Medical, Inc. (GMED) Expected At $0.41; Wachovia New (WB) Has 0.91 Sentiment

Analysts expect Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) to report $0.41 EPS on August, 1 after the close.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 6.82% from last quarter’s $0.44 EPS. GMED’s profit would be $40.59M giving it 27.85 P/E if the $0.41 EPS is correct. After having $0.36 EPS previously, Globus Medical, Inc.’s analysts see 13.89% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.23% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $45.68. About 737,626 shares traded or 28.15% up from the average. Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) has declined 12.26% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.69% the S&P500. Some Historical GMED News: 02/05/2018 – Globus Medical 1Q EPS 39c; 15/05/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Positive Clinical Results for Lateral Expandable Technology; 15/05/2018 – GLOBUS MEDICAL – AT TWO-YEARS POST-OPERATIVE, PATIENTS IN BOTH EXPANDABLE AND STATIC SPACER GROUPS REPORTED SIMILAR IMPROVEMENTS IN BACK PAIN SCORES; 10/05/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Corporate Alliance Partnership with the Society of Lateral Access Surgery; 06/03/2018 – Globus Medical Enters Trauma Market; 25/05/2018 – Globus Medical Rises for 9 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 12/03/2018 – globus medical, inc. | alvue balloon dilation system | K171939 | 03/07/2018 |; 02/05/2018 – GLOBUS MEDICAL 1Q ADJ EPS 41C, EST. 36C; 22/04/2018 – DJ Globus Medical Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GMED); 15/05/2018 – GLOBUS MEDICAL INC – RADIOGRAPHIC EVIDENCE CONFIRMED SOLID FUSION WAS ACHIEVED IN 100% OF LEVELS TREATED IN BOTH GROUPS

Wachovia Corp New (WB) investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.50, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 91 funds opened new or increased holdings, while 100 sold and reduced their stakes in Wachovia Corp New. The funds in our database now have: 43.81 million shares, up from 40.57 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Wachovia Corp New in top ten holdings increased from 2 to 4 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 42 Reduced: 58 Increased: 62 New Position: 29.

Weibo Corporation operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. The company has market cap of $8.98 billion. It operates through two divisions, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services. It has a 14.57 P/E ratio. The firm offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; and notifications to notify users on Weibo account activities through SMS or push notification on their device.

The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $39.92. About 1.06 million shares traded. Weibo Corporation (WB) has declined 45.28% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.71% the S&P500. Some Historical WB News: 04/04/2018 – THERE WON’T BE A WINNER IN TRADE WAR: XINHUA WEIBO COMMENTARY; 24/05/2018 – SINA CORP SINA.O PLANNING SECONDARY LISTING IN HONG KONG, LIKELY TO TAKE PLACE IN Q4; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO SEES 2Q NET REV. $420.0M TO $430.0M, EST. $417.4M; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q Adj EPS 50c; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO 1Q NET REV. $349.9M, EST. $343.4M; 16/04/2018 – But after backlash from Weibo users, the company backtracked; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO – QTRLY MAUS HAD NET ADDITION OF ABOUT 70 MLN USERS Y-O-Y & REACHED 411 MLN IN MARCH; 21/05/2018 – CHINESE SECURITIES REGULATOR COMMENTS IN WEIBO STATEMENT; 04/04/2018 China Unveils Retaliation Plan for U.S. Tariffs — State TV Weibo; 24/05/2018 – REFILE-Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK

Tb Alternative Assets Ltd. holds 6.62% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation for 567,000 shares. Platinum Investment Management Ltd owns 2.77 million shares or 4.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Parus Finance (Uk) Ltd has 3.49% invested in the company for 176,965 shares. The United Kingdom-based Genesis Asset Managers Llp has invested 3.24% in the stock. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd, a Jersey-based fund reported 691,874 shares.

More notable recent Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should We Expect From Weibo Corporation’s (NASDAQ:WB) Earnings In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Weibo: A Unique Social Network In China – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can Weibo Corporation’s (NASDAQ:WB) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Crude Rises on Fed Rate Cut Expectations, U.S.-China Trade Talks – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “STM32Trust Ecosystem from STMicroelectronics Consolidates Cyber-Protection Resources for IoT Designers – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Analysts await Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, down 6.45% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.62 per share. WB’s profit will be $130.51M for 17.21 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Weibo Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.12% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Globus Medical had 10 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Needham maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, February 22 report. The stock of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, February 22 by Oppenheimer. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Thursday, February 21.

More notable recent Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Have A Particularly Volatile Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “3 Reasons Globus Medical (GMED) Should Rebound in 2H – Cantor – StreetInsider.com” published on July 09, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Globus Medical Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Pending Clinical Readouts, Earnings Dominate – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Should Investors Know About Globus Medical, Inc.’s (NYSE:GMED) Earnings Trajectory? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.41, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 38 investors sold Globus Medical, Inc. shares while 88 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 62.90 million shares or 4.14% less from 65.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Company invested in 0.11% or 149,446 shares. Raymond James Fin Advisors Inc has invested 0% in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED). 135,300 are owned by Schroder Investment Mngmt. Grimes And Co reported 12,425 shares stake. Investec Asset Management Ltd holds 1.38 million shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board invested in 397,300 shares. Northern Trust, Illinois-based fund reported 1.21M shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.01% or 92,712 shares. 11,480 are owned by Blair William & Il. Los Angeles & Equity Research holds 85,352 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Johnson Counsel Incorporated has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED). State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED). Aqr Cap Management Ltd has 0.11% invested in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) for 2.21 million shares. Martingale Asset L P accumulated 154,833 shares. Credit Suisse Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 129,084 shares.