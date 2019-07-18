EPS for Globus Medical, Inc. (GMED) Expected At $0.41; Shorts at Eventbrite Class A (EB) Lowered By 3.79%

Eventbrite Inc Class A (NYSE:EB) had a decrease of 3.79% in short interest. EB’s SI was 2.41 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 3.79% from 2.50 million shares previously. With 150,800 avg volume, 16 days are for Eventbrite Inc Class A (NYSE:EB)’s short sellers to cover EB’s short positions. The SI to Eventbrite Inc Class A’s float is 23.79%. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $16.48. About 311,842 shares traded. Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) has 0.00% since July 18, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) to report $0.41 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 6.82% from last quarter’s $0.44 EPS. GMED’s profit would be $40.58M giving it 26.26 P/E if the $0.41 EPS is correct. After having $0.36 EPS previously, Globus Medical, Inc.’s analysts see 13.89% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $43.06. About 164,186 shares traded. Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) has declined 12.26% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.69% the S&P500. Some Historical GMED News: 05/04/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Launch of ELSA® Expandable Lateral Spacer System; 02/05/2018 – GLOBUS MEDICAL SEES FY SALES $695M, EST. $691.0M; 21/05/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Appointment of Orthopedic Trauma Division’s Vice President of Sales; 21/05/2018 – GLOBUS SPIRITS LTD GLOS.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 4.24 BLN RUPEES VS 2.81 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 15/05/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Positive Clinical Results for Lateral Expandable Technology; 15/05/2018 – GLOBUS MEDICAL: POSITIVE RESULTS FOR DISC-DISEASE TREATMENT; 06/03/2018 Fovia combines XStream® HDVR® with Robotic Guidance and Navigation to Optimize Patient Care; 30/05/2018 – Globus Medical Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 02/05/2018 – Globus Medical Sees FY18 Sales $695M-$690M; 02/05/2018 – Globus Medical Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.50-Adj EPS $1.52

Globus Medical, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company has market cap of $4.26 billion. The firm offers products that address an array of spinal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches. It has a 29.09 P/E ratio. It provides fusion products that are used in cervical, thoracolumbar, sacral, and interbody/corpectomy fusion procedures to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions.

Among 3 analysts covering Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Globus Medical had 10 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy”. The stock of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) earned “Buy” rating by Needham on Friday, February 22. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Friday, March 1 with “Buy”. The stock of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Oppenheimer.

Eventbrite, Inc. operates as a technology platform worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.33 billion. The Company’s platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc. in 2009.