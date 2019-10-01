EPS for Globe Life Inc. (GL) Expected At $1.70; American Financial Group Lowered Legg Mason (LM) Holding By $3.42 Million

American Financial Group Inc decreased Legg Mason Inc (LM) stake by 40% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. American Financial Group Inc sold 90,000 shares as Legg Mason Inc (LM)’s stock rose 11.39%. The American Financial Group Inc holds 135,000 shares with $5.17 million value, down from 225,000 last quarter. Legg Mason Inc now has $3.30B valuation. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $38.19. About 598,332 shares traded. Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) has risen 9.96% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.96% the S&P500. Some Historical LM News: 10/04/2018 – ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 11/04/2018 – LEGG MASON AUM $754.1B AT MARCH 31; 25/04/2018 – LEGG MASON 4Q OPER REV. $785.1M, EST. $761.2M; 10/05/2018 – Legg Mason April Net Long-Term Inflows $1B; 25/04/2018 – Legg Mason Raises Quarter Dividend to 34c; 16/04/2018 – Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of February 28, 2018; 31/05/2018 – CLEARBRIDGE – URGE ATHENAHEALTH BOARD TO INSTRUCT FINANCIAL ADVISORS TO COMMENCE FORMAL SOLICITATION PROCESS INCLUDING POTENTIAL STRATEGIC & FINANCIAL SUITORS; 25/04/2018 – Legg Mason Total Debt, After a $100 M Revolver Repayment in March, Was $2.4 Billion; 25/04/2018 – Legg Mason 4Q Rev $785.1M; 30/05/2018 – Legg Mason in talks with DoJ, SEC to resolve corruption probe

Analysts expect Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) to report $1.70 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 6.92% from last quarter’s $1.59 EPS. GL’s profit would be $185.48 million giving it 14.08 P/E if the $1.70 EPS is correct. After having $1.67 EPS previously, Globe Life Inc.’s analysts see 1.80% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $95.76. About 470,183 shares traded or 5.94% up from the average. Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) has 0.00% since October 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.56, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 32 investors sold LM shares while 94 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 74.07 million shares or 5.63% more from 70.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Renaissance Ltd Liability holds 1.54M shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 880,000 shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Oppenheimer And reported 10,161 shares. Numerixs Invest Technologies holds 1,600 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Strs Ohio reported 14,224 shares. Tarbox Family Office has invested 0% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Bank Of New York Mellon accumulated 1.24M shares. Moreover, Raymond James And has 0.05% invested in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Moreover, State Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) for 5,042 shares. 7,076 were accumulated by Profund Advsr Ltd Co. Dimensional Fund LP owns 4.05 million shares. Macquarie Gru Ltd has 1.32M shares. Us Commercial Bank De invested in 0% or 6,118 shares.

Analysts await Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.90 EPS, up 11.11% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.81 per share. LM’s profit will be $77.72M for 10.61 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual EPS reported by Legg Mason, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

American Financial Group Inc increased Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) stake by 50,000 shares to 180,000 valued at $9.81 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB) stake by 90,000 shares and now owns 785,000 shares. Tivo Corp was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Legg Mason (NYSE:LM), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Legg Mason has $4300 highest and $4200 lowest target. $42.50’s average target is 11.29% above currents $38.19 stock price. Legg Mason had 5 analyst reports since April 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, August 6 report. The stock of Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, September 13.

Globe Life Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company has market cap of $10.45 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. It has a 15.14 P/E ratio. It offers term life, whole life, children's life, senior life, and family life insurance products; accidental benefits insurance; mortgage protection insurance; and medicare supplement plans.