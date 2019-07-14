EPS for Globalstar, Inc. (GSAT) Expected At $-0.02; Intuit Has 1.02 Sentiment

Intuit Inc (INTU) investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 318 active investment managers opened new or increased positions, while 312 sold and reduced stock positions in Intuit Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 221.14 million shares, down from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Intuit Inc in top ten positions increased from 24 to 27 for an increase of 3. Sold All: 37 Reduced: 275 Increased: 219 New Position: 99.

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.46 EPS, down 1,250.00% or $0.50 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $5.26 actual EPS reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -108.75% negative EPS growth.

Lindsell Train Ltd holds 11.1% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. for 2.19 million shares. Cypress Funds Llc owns 170,000 shares or 7.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Fundsmith Llp has 6.66% invested in the company for 4.48 million shares. The Texas-based Hwg Holdings Lp has invested 6.58% in the stock. Account Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 25,449 shares.

Intuit Inc. provides financial management and compliance services and products for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $73.02 billion. The companyÂ’s Small Business segment provides small business payroll services and products, including QuickBooks Desktop software products, such as Desktop Pro, Desktop for Mac, Desktop Premier, and Enterprise; QuickBooks Basic Payroll and QuickBooks Enhanced Payroll; QuickBooks Point of Sale solutions; ProAdvisor Program memberships for accounting professionals; and financial supplies. It has a 51.42 P/E ratio. This segment also offers QuickBooks Online, and QuickBooks Self-Employed financial and business management offerings; QuickBooks Enterprise term licenses and QuickBooks technical support plans; small business payroll services, including QuickBooks Online Payroll, Intuit Online Payroll, QuickBooks Assisted Payroll, and Intuit Full Service Payroll; and payment processing services for small businesses.

