EPS for Global Water Resources, Inc. (GWRS) Expected At $0.05; Highbridge Capital Management Trimmed Zynga (ZNGA) Holding By $19.28 Million

Highbridge Capital Management Llc decreased Zynga Inc (ZNGA) stake by 76.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Highbridge Capital Management Llc sold 3.86 million shares as Zynga Inc (ZNGA)’s stock rose 15.79%. The Highbridge Capital Management Llc holds 1.17M shares with $6.22M value, down from 5.02 million last quarter. Zynga Inc now has $5.81 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.82% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $6.21. About 23.52M shares traded or 22.08% up from the average. Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has risen 66.15% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZNGA News: 15/05/2018 – Omega Adds Thermo Fisher, Exits Zynga, Cuts Shire: 13F; 30/05/2018 – Zynga: Deal Includes Three-Year Earn Out; 21/05/2018 – Zynga Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 29; 19/04/2018 – DJ Zynga Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZNGA); 27/03/2018 – Zynga Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Zynga Founder Mark Pincus Establishes Voting Rights Parity for All Company Shareholders and Eliminates Multi-Class Share; 30/05/2018 – ZYNGA SAYS ACQUIRED PRIVATELY-HELD MOBILE GAME DEVELOPER GRAM GAMES; 15/05/2018 – Blimey! Words With Friends adds British slang for royal wedding; 02/05/2018 – Zynga: Pincus to Continue to Serve on Board as Non-executive Chairman; 29/05/2018 – Zynga Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31

Analysts expect Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) to report $0.05 EPS on August, 8 before the open.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 54.55% from last quarter’s $0.11 EPS. GWRS’s profit would be $1.08 million giving it 65.75 P/E if the $0.05 EPS is correct. After having $0.03 EPS previously, Global Water Resources, Inc.’s analysts see 66.67% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $13.15. About 23,767 shares traded. Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) has risen 33.54% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.54% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRS News: 09/03/2018 – Global Water Resources 4Q Net $2.73M; 17/04/2018 – PVH Corp. Announces Partnership with WWF to Preserve and Protect Global Water Re; 26/04/2018 – Global Water Resources To Acquire Turner Ranches Water And Sanitation Company; 17/04/2018 – PVH Forges Partnership With WWF to Protect Global Water Re; 07/03/2018 Global Water Resources Appoints Senior Water Industry Expert, Jake Lenderking, as Director of Water Re; 08/03/2018 – Global Water Resources Nominates Debra G. Coy and Brett Huckelbridge to Board of Directors; 09/05/2018 – Global Water Resources 1Q EPS 2c; 26/04/2018 – GLOBAL WATER RESOURCES – SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE TURNER RANCHES WATER AND SANITATION CO, AN IRRIGATION WATER UTILITY IN MESA, ARIZONA; 29/03/2018 – Global Water Resources Declares Monthly Dividend; 22/04/2018 – DJ Global Water Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWRS)

Highbridge Capital Management Llc increased Liberty Media Corp Delaware (Prn) stake by 4.63 million shares to 17.00 million valued at $19.16M in 2019Q1. It also upped Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) stake by 52,274 shares and now owns 67,274 shares. Freeport (NYSE:FCX) was raised too.

Among 7 analysts covering Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Zynga had 11 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) earned “Overweight” rating by Stephens on Thursday, May 30. The rating was upgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Outperform” on Thursday, May 2. Morgan Stanley maintained Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 1 by Wedbush. As per Thursday, August 1, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Neutral” on Thursday, May 2. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of ZNGA in report on Monday, April 29 with “Overweight” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ZNGA shares while 66 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 651.42 million shares or 3.21% less from 673.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Financial holds 45,800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 139,878 were accumulated by Tirschwell And Loewy. Cobblestone Capital Advsrs Limited New York holds 0.01% or 18,300 shares in its portfolio. Moors Cabot invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Park West Asset Management Limited Co has invested 0.37% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Engineers Gate Manager Lp has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Gideon Advsr Inc reported 67,442 shares. Van Eck Assoc Corp accumulated 124,453 shares or 0% of the stock. Blue Harbour LP accumulated 6.47 million shares. California Pub Employees Retirement holds 1.44M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Campbell And Communications Inv Adviser Limited Liability Co holds 0.3% or 114,954 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Com reported 173,701 shares. North Star Mngmt Corp reported 1,150 shares stake. Essex Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA).

