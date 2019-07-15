EPS for Global Payments Inc. (GPN) Expected At $1.40; Moelis & Company (MC) Covered By 2 Bulls

Among 3 analysts covering Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Moelis & Co had 8 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, July 11 report. On Monday, April 8 the stock rating was maintained by JMP Securities with “Market Outperform”. The company was maintained on Monday, July 8 by Morgan Stanley. See Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) latest ratings:

11/07/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Rating: Buy Old Target: $53.0000 New Target: $44.0000 Maintain

08/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $45.0000 New Target: $41.0000 Maintain

15/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

30/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

12/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

11/04/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Underperform Downgrade

08/04/2019 Broker: JMP Securities Old Rating: Market Outperform New Rating: Market Outperform Old Target: $56 New Target: $50 Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

Analysts expect Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) to report $1.40 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.19 EPS change or 15.70% from last quarter’s $1.21 EPS. GPN’s profit would be $219.36 million giving it 29.59 P/E if the $1.40 EPS is correct. After having $1.27 EPS previously, Global Payments Inc.’s analysts see 10.24% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $165.68. About 436,514 shares traded. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has risen 29.00% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.57% the S&P500. Some Historical GPN News: 29/05/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (May 29); 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q Rev $795M; 22/05/2018 – Global Payments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC GPN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.06, REV VIEW $3.94 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 TIMING: GLOBAL PAYMENTS SETS MARCH 8 LENDER CALL VIA BOFAML; 29/05/2018 – Global Payments Names Winnie Smith Vice President of Investor Relations; 19/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS’ OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Changes Global Payments’ Outlook To Positive; Affirms Ba2 Cfr; 15/05/2018 – Global Payments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

The stock increased 1.08% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $34.76. About 260,925 shares traded. Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) has declined 38.73% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MC News: 13/05/2018 – Adnoc Drilling Said to Hold Talks About Baker Hughes Partnership; 29/05/2018 – MOELIS AUSTRALIA SAYS AUSTRALIAN CREDIT LICENCE ISSUED TODAY; 22/03/2018 – MOVES- Credit Suisse, Moelis, Ernst & Young; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street, Aon, HSBC, Moelis, Willis Towers Watson; 23/04/2018 – Moelis & 1Q EPS 75c; 22/03/2018 – Moelis Adds Morgan Stanley’s Thompson for Health-Care Dealmaking; 23/04/2018 – MOELIS & CO 1Q ADJ EPS 84C, EST. 71C; 23/04/2018 – Moelis & 1Q Net $33.3M; 05/03/2018 – MOELIS & CO. NAMES CHRIS ROBERTS AS A MANAGING DIRECTOR; 05/03/2018 MOVES-Chubb, Deutsche Asset Management, Euromoney, BOfA Merrill, Moelis

Moelis & Company provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.71 billion. The firm advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. It has a 13.63 P/E ratio. Moelis & Company offers its services to public multinational firms, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

More notable recent Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Moelis & Company (MC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Can Impact Your Portfolio Volatility – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (AEIS) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pfizer To Buy Array BioPharma For $48 A Share In Cash; You Buy XBI – Seeking Alpha” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Themiddlemarket.com‘s news article titled: “M&A wrap: Sterling, LNC, Hooters, Branford, Bregal, Huron, Transom, Hooters, Arsenal – Mergers & Acquisitions” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Global Payments Inc. provides payment technology and software solutions for credit cards, debit cards, electronic payments, and check-related services. The company has market cap of $25.96 billion. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, online reporting, industry compliance, and payment card industry security services. It has a 55.58 P/E ratio. The firm also provides an array of enterprise software solutions that streamline business of its clients in various vertical markets; and value-added services, such as analytic and engagement tools, as well as payroll services.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $584,985 activity. Shares for $425,202 were sold by BALDWIN ROBERT H B JR. SILBERSTEIN ALAN M sold $86,037 worth of stock. The insider JACOBS WILLIAM I sold $73,746.

More notable recent Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Investigate Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) At US$164? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Global Payments to Report Second Quarter 2019 Earnings on July 30, 2019 – Business Wire” published on July 15, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Agilent, Amazon, American Water Works, Crocs, Deere, GE, Gilead, Slack, Teva and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday – Benzinga” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Fintech Stocks to Buy Now – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold Global Payments Inc. shares while 156 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 148.51 million shares or 2.22% less from 151.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Apg Asset Management Nv has 0.02% invested in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Raymond James Svcs Advisors reported 0.01% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 108,643 shares. 5.02 million are held by Jpmorgan Chase & Com. New York-based Sg Americas Securities Limited has invested 0.01% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Raymond James And Assocs has 0.02% invested in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) for 83,897 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas reported 0% of its portfolio in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Advsr Limited Com has 72 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Mercantile Trust invested in 10,231 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas owns 60,700 shares. Ftb Advsr Inc, Tennessee-based fund reported 5,716 shares. Smithfield holds 0% of its portfolio in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) for 64 shares. Pictet Asset Limited has invested 0.48% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Kentucky Retirement Ins Tru Fund holds 3,133 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Ranger Mgmt Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

Among 10 analysts covering Global Payments (NYSE:GPN), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Global Payments had 20 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Thursday, May 30. Mizuho maintained the shares of GPN in report on Thursday, February 14 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 13 by Wedbush. The stock of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, April 30. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, March 25. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Tuesday, February 19. Nomura maintained Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Nomura has “Sell” rating and $94 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Thursday, February 14. The stock of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, February 14.