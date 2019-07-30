EPS for Global Partners LP (GLP) Expected At $0.08; Harris Associates LP Boosted Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Holding By $808,000

Analysts expect Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) to report $0.08 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 57.89% from last quarter’s $0.19 EPS. GLP’s profit would be $2.70M giving it 63.25 P/E if the $0.08 EPS is correct. After having $0.15 EPS previously, Global Partners LP’s analysts see -46.67% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $20.24. About 66,216 shares traded. Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) has risen 11.46% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.03% the S&P500. Some Historical GLP News: 30/05/2018 – GLOBAL PARTNERS SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS IN FIRST FULL YEAR; 17/05/2018 – Global Partners to Acquire Retail Fuel and Jiffy Mart Convenience Store Assets in Vermont and New Hampshire from Champlain Oil Company; 17/05/2018 – GLOBAL PARTNERS LP – DEAL INCLUDES FUEL SUPPLY AGREEMENTS FOR ABOUT 70 GAS STATIONS; 09/05/2018 – Global Partners 1Q EPS $1.73; 17/05/2018 – Global Partners to Acquire Retail Fuel and Jiffy Mart Convenience Store Assets in Vermont and New Hampshire From Champlain Oil Co; 21/03/2018 – Brookfield and GLP Establish Partnership to Pursue Rooftop Solar Opportunities in China; 14/05/2018 – PolarityTE Acquires Operating GLP/USDA Preclinical Biomedical Research Facility and Announces Caroline Garrett DVM from Johns H; 17/05/2018 – GLOBAL PARTNERS TO BUY RETAIL FUEL, JIFFY MART CONVENIENCE; 17/05/2018 – Global Partners Expects to Close Purchase in 3Q; 08/03/2018 – Global Partners 4Q EPS 55c

Harris Associates LP increased Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) stake by 0.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Harris Associates LP acquired 20,200 shares as Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM)’s stock rose 10.07%. The Harris Associates LP holds 2.95M shares with $120.79M value, up from 2.93 million last quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd now has $220.42B valuation. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $43.94. About 3.89 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 29/05/2018 – MFS Institutional International Equity Fund Cuts TSMC; 02/05/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC’s Nanjing plant starts shipment of 12-inch wafers to Bitmain; 16/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS FACILITY AND CONSTRUCTION FOR T$301 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Achronix’s Speedcore eFPGA Devices to be Highlighted at TSMC 2018 North America, China Technology Events in May; 10/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS MARCH SALES +20.8 PCT ON YEAR; 09/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS FEB SALES -9.5 PCT ON YEAR; 08/03/2018 – GlobalFoundries asks China’s regulators to probe rival TSMC for violating antitrust laws, sources say; 10/05/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Apr Rev NT$81.87B; 03/04/2018 – DigiTimes: TSMC advanced packaging seen crucial for HPC chips; 15/05/2018 – Jay Huang on Investing in Chinese Chipmaking Industry, TSMC and Foxconn Expansion in China (Video)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold Global Partners LP shares while 14 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 13.15 million shares or 1.30% less from 13.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Financial invested in 2,454 shares or 0% of the stock. The California-based California Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP). Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors L P reported 2.18M shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada has 247,279 shares. Hanson Mcclain has 0% invested in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) for 103 shares. Cutler Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 11,600 shares. Gsa Capital Partners Ltd Liability Partnership has 23,092 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Advisory has 301,484 shares. Hite Hedge Asset Ltd Liability Company accumulated 10,952 shares. Fort Point Capital Partners Ltd Com holds 0.12% or 13,500 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Dorsey Wright And Assocs has 0% invested in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP). Raymond James & Assocs reported 18,441 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp accumulated 426,150 shares or 0% of the stock. Huntington National Bank reported 1,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Albert D Mason holds 0.72% or 49,915 shares.

More notable recent Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Global Partners LP Cum Conv Red Perp Pfd Registered Units Series A declares $0.6094 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Global Partners Declares Increased Cash Distribution on Common Units for the Second Quarter of 2019 – Business Wire” published on July 26, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Global Partners LP Announces Cash Tender Offer for Any and All Outstanding 6.25% Senior Notes Due 2022 – Business Wire” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Global Partners LP Announces Pricing of Private Offering of Senior Notes – Business Wire” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Form 8-K GLOBAL PARTNERS LP For: Jul 26 – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Global Partners LP, a midstream logistics and marketing company, distributes gasoline, distillates, residual oil, and renewable fuels to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial clients in the New England states and New York. The company has market cap of $683.18 million. It operates in three divisions: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations, and Commercial. It has a 14.72 P/E ratio. The Wholesale segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks.