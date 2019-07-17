EPS for Global Medical REIT Inc. (GMRE) Expected At $0.19; Toughbuilt Industries (TBLT) Shorts Raised By 30.05%

Toughbuilt Industries Inc (NASDAQ:TBLT) had an increase of 30.05% in short interest. TBLT’s SI was 271,800 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 30.05% from 209,000 shares previously. With 1.13M avg volume, 0 days are for Toughbuilt Industries Inc (NASDAQ:TBLT)’s short sellers to cover TBLT’s short positions. The SI to Toughbuilt Industries Inc’s float is 6.56%. The stock decreased 5.73% or $0.0199 during the last trading session, reaching $0.3271. About 372,667 shares traded. ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) has 0.00% since July 17, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) to report $0.19 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 5.00% from last quarter’s $0.2 EPS. GMRE’s profit would be $7.17 million giving it 13.84 P/E if the $0.19 EPS is correct. After having $0.17 EPS previously, Global Medical REIT Inc.’s analysts see 11.76% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $10.52. About 46,822 shares traded. Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) has risen 27.95% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.52% the S&P500. Some Historical GMRE News: 12/04/2018 – Global Medical REIT at Company Marketing Hosted By Janney Today; 07/03/2018 Global Medical REIT 4Q Loss/Shr 1c; 20/03/2018 – Global Medical REIT at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 24/04/2018 – GLOBAL MEDICAL REIT INC. ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF THE ACQUISITION OF THE BELPRE MEDICAL OFFICE PORTFOLIO IN BELPRE, OHIO FOR AN AGGREGATE PURCHASE PRICE OF $64.2 MILLION; 08/05/2018 – Global Medical REIT 1Q EPS 2c; 24/04/2018 – Global Medical REIT Announces Closing of Acquisition of Belpre Medical Office Portfolio in Ohio for $64.2 M; 05/04/2018 – Global Medical REIT Company Marketing Set By Janney for Apr. 12; 29/03/2018 – GLOBAL MEDICAL REIT INC GMRE.N : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $8; 13/03/2018 – Global Medical REIT Company Marketing Set By FBR for Mar. 20; 24/04/2018 – Global Medical REIT Inc. Announces Closing of the Acquisition of the Belpre Medical Office Portfolio in Belpre, Ohio for an

More notable recent ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 27, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “ToughBuilt Launches Sales with Menards® Home Improvement Chain – GlobeNewswire” published on January 16, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “ToughBuilt Launches Products within UK’s Largest Home Improvement Chain – GlobeNewswire” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “ToughBuilt Provides Update on Series B Warrant Conversion – GlobeNewswire” published on May 28, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “ToughBuilt Announces Agreement with Major European Distributor – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 01, 2019.

Toughbuilt Industries, Inc. designs, makes, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $5.90 million. The firm offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides sawhorse line, miter saw, table saw, and roller stands; and sawhorse/jobsite tables; and gloves, and other tool belts and pouches.

More notable recent Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Directors Own Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Global Medical REIT’s (NYSE:GMRE) Share Price Gain of 20% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Global Medical REIT Inc. (GMRE) – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Global Medical REIT Inc. Schedules Release of Its 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results and Conference Call – Business Wire” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Immersion Corporation (IMMR) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Global Medical REIT Inc. is a Maryland corporation engaged primarily in the acquisition of licensed, state-of-the-art, purpose-built healthcare facilities and the leasing of these facilities to strong clinical operators with leading market share. The company has market cap of $396.79 million. The Company's strategy is to produce increasing, reliable rental revenue by expanding its portfolio, and leasing its healthcare facilities to market-leading operators under long-term triple-net leases. It currently has negative earnings. The Company's management team has significant healthcare, real estate and public real estate investment trust, or REIT, experience and has long-established relationships with a wide range of healthcare providers.