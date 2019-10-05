EPS for Glaukos (GKOS) Expected At $-0.16; Last Week Chico's FAS, Inc. (CHS) Coverage

Analysts expect Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS) to report $-0.16 EPS on November, 6.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 15.79% from last quarter’s $-0.19 EPS. After having $-0.11 EPS previously, Glaukos Corporation’s analysts see 45.45% EPS growth. It closed at $59.42 lastly. It is down 106.52% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 106.52% the S&P500. Some Historical GKOS News: 09/05/2018 – Glaukos 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 11/05/2018 – Glaukos Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 11/04/2018 Multiple Surgeon Presentations to Include Glaukos Technologies at 2018 American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery; 09/05/2018 – GLAUKOS 1Q LOSS/SHR 8C, EST. LOSS/SHR 11C; 09/05/2018 – GLAUKOS CORP GKOS.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $160 MLN TO $165 MLN; 23/04/2018 – DJ Glaukos Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GKOS); 09/05/2018 – Glaukos Backs 2018 Sales $160M-$165M; 09/05/2018 – GLAUKOS REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YR NET SALES; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Institutional Asset Trust Buys 1.9% of Glaukos; 02/05/2018 – Glaukos Announces Participation in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference

Among 2 analysts covering Chico's FAS (NYSE:CHS), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Chico's FAS has $300 highest and $300 lowest target. $3's average target is -12.79% below currents $3.44 stock price. Chico's FAS had 2 analyst reports since August 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) earned "Equal-Weight" rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 29. Telsey Advisory Group maintained the stock with "Market Perform" rating in Thursday, August 29 report.

ChicoÂ’s FAS, Inc. operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of womenÂ’s private branded, casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. The company has market cap of $410.95 million. The company's portfolio of brands consists of the ChicoÂ’s, White House Black Market , and Soma. It currently has negative earnings. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $158,083 activity. TOFALLI KIMBERLY ROY also bought $50,645 worth of Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) on Thursday, June 13. On Thursday, June 13 Brooks Bonnie R. bought $100,298 worth of Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) or 28,700 shares. $7,140 worth of Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) was bought by Baker Gregory S.

The stock decreased 7.28% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $3.44.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 33 investors sold Chico's FAS, Inc. shares while 56 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 105.28 million shares or 8.27% less from 114.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Legal And General Gru Plc invested in 0% or 400,609 shares. Parkside National Bank & Trust & has invested 0% in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 10,000 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS). 672,672 were accumulated by Morgan Stanley. Brave Asset Mngmt reported 0.09% stake. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership has 2.48 million shares. United Kingdom-based Merian Glob Investors (Uk) Limited has invested 0% in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS). Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS). Fifth Third State Bank invested 0% in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS). Quantitative Inv Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 456,391 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 21,367 shares. Gsa Cap Prns Llp stated it has 44,945 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Hussman Strategic Advsr Inc owns 200,000 shares. Northern Tru holds 0% or 1.75M shares in its portfolio.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products and procedures designed to treat glaucoma. The company has market cap of $2.14 billion. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma. It currently has negative earnings. The company's product pipeline includes iStent Inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry with the goal of achieving intraocular pressure reduction; iStent Supra suprachoroidal micro-bypass stent, which is designed to reduce intraocular pressure by accessing the suprachoroidal space in the eye; and iDose, a targeted injectable drug delivery implant that is designed to be pre-loaded into a small gauge needle and injected into the eye through a self-sealing corneal needle penetration.