EPS for Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) Expected At $0.40; Petrus Trust Company Lta Has Raised Progressive Ohio (PGR) Stake

Petrus Trust Company Lta increased Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) stake by 20% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Petrus Trust Company Lta acquired 41,500 shares as Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR)’s stock rose 9.46%. The Petrus Trust Company Lta holds 249,000 shares with $17.95 million value, up from 207,500 last quarter. Progressive Corp Ohio now has $49.13B valuation. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $84.12. About 2.58M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 25.57% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE MARCH NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.28B :PGR US; 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE NAMES FIRST FEMALE BOARD CHAIR,: GENDER, RACE PAY; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net Premiums Earned $7.17B, Up 19%; 17/05/2018 – Progressive Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. EPS 22C :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $7.97B; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $7.17B; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. COMBINED RATIO 87.8% :PGR US; 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE ELECTS LAWTON W. FITT AS CHAIRPERSON; 18/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS PROGRESSIVE’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE

Analysts expect Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD) to report $0.40 EPS on July, 29.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.4 EPS. GOOD’s profit would be $12.46 million giving it 13.36 P/E if the $0.40 EPS is correct. After having $0.39 EPS previously, Gladstone Commercial Corporation’s analysts see 2.56% EPS growth. It closed at $21.38 lastly. It is down 20.89% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GOOD News: 17/04/2018 – LNG LTD SAYS BUYER OF GLADSTONE LNG IS LNG QUEENSLAND PTY; 16/04/2018 – LNG SAYS GLADSTONE LNG SALE PACT EXECUTED W/ 3RD-PARTY BUYER; 23/04/2018 – DJ Gladstone Commercial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GOOD); 10/04/2018 – Gladstone Commercial Corporation Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for April, May and June 2018, and First Quarter Ended Mar; 12/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within GDS HOLDINGS, California Water Service Group Holding, Gladstone Commercial, Ocean Rig U; 10/04/2018 – DoJ MO Western: Former Treasurer Pleads Guilty to Embezzling from Gladstone Firefighters Union; 12/03/2018 GLADSTONE COMMERCIAL REPORTS $14.3M INDUSTRIAL PURCHASE IN; 01/05/2018 – Gladstone Commercial 1Q FFO 40c/Shr; 27/04/2018 – Peapack Gladstone 1Q EPS 57c; 01/05/2018 – Gladstone Commercial 1Q EPS 6c

Since January 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $4.89 million activity. Shares for $2.94M were sold by Barbagallo John A on Friday, January 25. The insider Snyder Barbara R bought 292 shares worth $19,663. $1.20M worth of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) shares were sold by Charney M Jeffrey. 12,000 shares valued at $783,240 were sold by Sauerland John P on Friday, January 25.

Among 7 analysts covering Progressive (NYSE:PGR), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Progressive had 14 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Janney Capital. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, February 14 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Hold” on Wednesday, March 13. The stock of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) earned “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, February 28. The company was maintained on Monday, July 1 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, March 7 by Credit Suisse. As per Friday, May 17, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The company was maintained on Monday, April 1 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, June 13 by B. Riley & Co.

Petrus Trust Company Lta decreased Nielsen Hldgs Plc stake by 200,100 shares to 149,900 valued at $3.55 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Lands End Inc New (NASDAQ:LE) stake by 35,530 shares and now owns 664,470 shares. Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) was reduced too.

State Of Wisconsin Board holds 0.1% or 511,853 shares. Bridges Inv Mgmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 7,132 shares.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust that invests in net leased industrial, office and medical real property and selectively makes long-term industrial and commercial mortgage loans. The company has market cap of $666.07 million. Including payments through July 2017, Gladstone Commercial has paid 150 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock. It has a 668.12 P/E ratio. Prior to paying distributions on a monthly basis, Gladstone Commercial paid 5 consecutive quarterly cash distributions.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 44,689 shares in its portfolio.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $52,574 activity. On Friday, January 18 the insider Cutlip Robert G bought $9,715.

