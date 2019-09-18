EPS for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (GBCI) Expected At $0.60; Lamar Advertising Co Has 1.2 Sentiment

Analysts expect Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) to report $0.60 EPS on October, 17.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 1.69% from last quarter’s $0.59 EPS. GBCI’s profit would be $51.99 million giving it 17.13 P/E if the $0.60 EPS is correct. After having $0.63 EPS previously, Glacier Bancorp, Inc.’s analysts see -4.76% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $41.1. About 202,423 shares traded. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) has declined 2.09% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GBCI News: 19/04/2018 – GLACIER BANCORP – QTRLY TOTAL NET INTEREST INCOME $95.3 MLN VS $80.3 MLN; 12/03/2018 Glacier Bancorp Volume Jumps More Than Six Times 20 Day Average; 20/04/2018 – DJ Glacier Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GBCI); 19/04/2018 – Glacier Bancorp 1Q Net $38.6M; 20/04/2018 – Glacier Bancorp Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 15/05/2018 – Glacier Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – GLACIER BANCORP 1Q EPS 48C; 29/03/2018 – Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 29/03/2018 – GLACIER BANCORP BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 23C FROM 21C, EST. 27C; 29/03/2018 – Glacier Bancorp Declares Dividend of 23c

Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR) investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. It's down -0.37, from 1.57 in 2019Q1.

The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $79.66. About 248,241 shares traded. Lamar Advertising Company (LAMR) has risen 11.34% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.34% the S&P500.

Lamar Advertising Company is a publicly owned equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $8.00 billion. The firm primarily engages in selling advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, and logo plates. It has a 22.15 P/E ratio.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.56 billion. It offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing demand accounts, interest bearing negotiable order of withdrawal and demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts. It has a 17.43 P/E ratio. The firm also provides construction and permanent loans on residential real estate; consumer land or lot acquisition loans; unimproved land and land development loans; and residential builder guidance lines comprising pre-sold and spec-home construction, and lot acquisition loans.

