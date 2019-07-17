EPS for Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL) Expected At $0.74; Shorts at Sociedad Quimica Y Minera S.A. (SQM) Raised By 0.73%

Sociedad Quimica Y Minera S.A. (NYSE:SQM) had an increase of 0.73% in short interest. SQM’s SI was 12.26M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 0.73% from 12.17M shares previously. With 730,600 avg volume, 17 days are for Sociedad Quimica Y Minera S.A. (NYSE:SQM)’s short sellers to cover SQM’s short positions. The SI to Sociedad Quimica Y Minera S.A.’s float is 39.58%. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $30.14. About 25,156 shares traded. Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) has declined 38.84% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.27% the S&P500. Some Historical SQM News: 17/05/2018 – Nutrien Sale of SQM Holdings Required by India and China Regulators in Merger that Created Nutrien; 15/05/2018 – Exclusive: China’s Tianqi nears deal to buy stake in Chile’s SQM; 06/04/2018 – SQM sees lithium prices up 20 pct first half 2018, then falling; 15/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: China’s Tianqi nears $4.3 billion deal to buy stake in Chile’s SQM; 17/05/2018 – NUTRIEN CEO SAYS DEAL WITH SQM WILL GENERATE $4.1B; 17/05/2018 – China’s Tianqi Lithium buys stake in Chile’s SQM for $4.1bn; 17/05/2018 – NUTRIEN SAYS SQM TRANSACTION EXCELLENT FOR CHILEAN ECONOMY; 09/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chile files complaint to block sale of SQM shares to Chinese companies; 29/05/2018 – Nutrien Proposes Placement of SQM Series B Shrs in an Auction Process on the Santiago Stk Exchange; 15/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: China’s Tianqi nears $4.3 billion deal to buy stake in Chile’s SQM

Analysts expect Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) to report $0.74 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 10.45% from last quarter’s $0.67 EPS. T_GIL’s profit would be $152.58M giving it 17.80 P/E if the $0.74 EPS is correct. After having $0.21 EPS previously, Gildan Activewear Inc.’s analysts see 252.38% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $52.7. About 14,901 shares traded. Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) has 0.00% since July 17, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical GIL News: 03/05/2018 – GILDAN TO OPEN AMERICAN APPAREL STORE IN LOS ANGELES; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN TO MANUFACTURE SELECTIVELY FOR RETAILERS’ PRIVATE LABELS; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reaffirms 2018 Fincl Guidance; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR CONTINUES TO ASSUME ~4% 2018 INCOME TAX RATE; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q Net $67.9M; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 35C; 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reports on Shareholders’ Voting Results for the Election of Directors; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR REAFFIRMS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Backs FY18 Rev $1.80-$1.90; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q Adj EPS 34c

Among 5 analysts covering Sociedad Quimica y Minera (NYSE:SQM), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Sociedad Quimica y Minera had 12 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, March 1. BMO Capital Markets downgraded the stock to “Market Perform” rating in Friday, May 24 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan on Friday, March 1. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, March 5 by Citigroup. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, March 1. Deutsche Bank maintained Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) rating on Monday, March 4. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $46 target.

More notable recent Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “LIT: Oversupply Concerns Continue To Weigh On Lithium Market Sentiment – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019, also Investingnews.com with their article: “The So-called Death of Lithium Carbonate Was Premature – Investing News Network” published on June 24, 2019, Investingnews.com published: “Lithium Supply & Markets Conference 2019 Round-Up – Investing News Network” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Lithium Miners News For The Month Of June 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “SQM: A Lithium Stock To Buy With An Attractive Economic Moat – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Chemical and Mining Company of Chile Inc. produces and sells specialty plant nutrients, industrial chemicals, iodine and derivatives, lithium and derivatives, potassium, and other services and products. The company has market cap of $7.93 billion. The firm offers specialty plant nutrients, such as potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, including vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands. It has a 19.51 P/E ratio. It also provides iodine and its derivatives for use in medical, pharmaceutical, agricultural, and industrial applications comprising X-ray contrast media, polarizing films for LCD and LED, antiseptics, biocides and disinfectants in the synthesis of pharmaceuticals, electronics, pigments, and dye components under the QIodine brand.

More notable recent Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Warning: 2 Overbought TSX Stocks I Wouldn’t Touch With a 10-Foot Pole – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 17, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “Alibaba shareholders approve stock split that could boost shares ahead of reported Hong Kong IPO – CNBC” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Amdocs Limited (DOX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Oil States Adds Hallie A. Vanderhider to its Board – GlobeNewswire” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Gildan Announces Participation at Investor Conferences NYSE:GIL – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 28, 2019.