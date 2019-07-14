EPS for Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL) Expected At $0.55; Hbk Sorce Advisory Has Upped Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake By $6.13 Million

Analysts expect Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) to report $0.55 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 5.77% from last quarter’s $0.52 EPS. GIL’s profit would be $113.25 million giving it 17.97 P/E if the $0.55 EPS is correct. After having $0.16 EPS previously, Gildan Activewear Inc.’s analysts see 243.75% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $39.54. About 348,740 shares traded. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 29.62% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GIL News: 23/04/2018 – Gildan Activewear Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 03/05/2018 – GILDAN TO OPEN AMERICAN APPAREL STORE IN LOS ANGELES; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 35C; 12/04/2018 – WSOCTV: #BREAKING: Several fire departments on scene of a working structure fire reported at the Gildan Yarn plant in Salis…; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reaffirms 2018 Fincl Guidance; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN EXPECTS SOCKS BUSINESS TO DROP BY $70 MILLION THIS YEAR; 29/03/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC – NOMINATED MARYSE BERTRAND, MARC CAIRA, CHARLES M. HERINGTON AND CRAIG LEAVITT AS DIRECTOR NOMINEES; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q EPS 31c; 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR CONTINUES TO ASSUME ~4% 2018 INCOME TAX RATE

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc increased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 41.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc acquired 60,670 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)'s stock rose 6.61%. The Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc holds 208,620 shares with $21.12M value, up from 147,950 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co now has $374.03B valuation. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $115.3. About 10.78M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500.

Gildan Activewear Inc. manufactures and sells apparel products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company has market cap of $8.14 billion. It operates in two divisions, Printwear and Branded Apparel. It has a 26.97 P/E ratio. The Printwear segment designs, makes, sources, and distributes undecorated activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Anvil, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and New Balance brands.

Among 3 analysts covering Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Gildan Activewear had 7 analyst reports since February 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) earned “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, February 21. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by RBC Capital Markets. The company was downgraded on Monday, February 4 by Desjardins Securities.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $2.19 million activity. 18,000 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares with value of $2.00M were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L. Scher Peter sold 18,679 shares worth $1.96M. The insider Beer Lori A sold $1.40 million. $317,310 worth of stock was sold by Friedman Stacey on Tuesday, January 29. On Tuesday, January 29 Petno Douglas B sold $1.22 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 11,659 shares. $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares were bought by CROWN JAMES S.

