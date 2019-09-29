EPS for Getty Realty Corp. (GTY) Expected At $0.45; Autozone (AZO) Sentiment Is 0.97

Autozone Inc (AZO) investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.10, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. The ratio worsened, as 226 institutional investors started new or increased holdings, while 233 sold and decreased stock positions in Autozone Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 22.18 million shares, down from 22.77 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Autozone Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 18 to 18 for the same number . Sold All: 30 Reduced: 203 Increased: 165 New Position: 61.

Analysts expect Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) to report $0.45 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 2.27% from last quarter’s $0.44 EPS. GTY’s profit would be $18.50M giving it 17.81 P/E if the $0.45 EPS is correct. After having $0.43 EPS previously, Getty Realty Corp.’s analysts see 4.65% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $32.06. About 98,386 shares traded. Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) has risen 5.75% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GTY News: 08/05/2018 – Getty Realty 1Q Adj FFO/Share 42 Cents; 17/04/2018 – GETTY REALTY BUYS 30 PROPERTIES FOR $52M; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns First-Time ‘BBB-‘ IDR to Getty Realty Corp; Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – Getty Realty 1Q Rev $32.1M; 09/03/2018 Getty Realty Corp. Announces At-The-Market Equity Offering Program; 26/03/2018 – GETTY REALTY BOOSTS SIZE OF REVOLVING FACILITY TO $250M; 26/03/2018 – GETTY REALTY – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT INCREASES CO’S BORROWING CAPACITY UNDER UNSECURED REVOLVING FACILITY FROM $175 MLN TO $250 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Getty Realty Sees 2018 Adj FFO/Share $1.68 to $1.74; 16/04/2018 – Getty Realty Corp. Announces Date for Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 17/04/2018 – GETTY REALTY – FUNDED DEAL THROUGH FUNDS AVAILABLE UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO NET EARNINGS

Marshfield Associates holds 8.28% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. for 117,572 shares. Nfc Investments Llc owns 20,584 shares or 6.46% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Muhlenkamp & Co Inc has 5.64% invested in the company for 10,556 shares. The Tennessee-based New South Capital Management Inc has invested 5.58% in the stock. S. Muoio & Co. Llc, a New York-based fund reported 5,200 shares.

The stock decreased 0.00% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1085.65. About 254,142 shares traded or 2.42% up from the average. AutoZone, Inc. (AZO) has risen 60.79% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q Net $366.7M; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Bd Members; 26/04/2018 – AutoZone to Release Third Quarter Earnings May 22, 2018; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – QTR-END INVENTORY INCREASED 3.7% OVER SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – DOMESTIC SAME STORE SALES, OR SALES FOR STORES OPEN AT LEAST ONE YEAR, INCREASED 0.6% FOR QUARTER; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Virtusa, AutoZone, Healthcare Services Group, Vmware, Donnelley Financial; 21/04/2018 – DJ AutoZone Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AZO); 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – WITH ADDITIONS OF KING AND SOLTAU, AUTOZONE NOW HAS 12 BOARD MEMBERS; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Under Armour, Exits AutoZone; 28/03/2018 – AutoZone Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 4 Years

AutoZone, Inc. retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company has market cap of $26.10 billion. It offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. It has a 17.12 P/E ratio. The firm also provides A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, thermostats, starters and alternators, and water pumps.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.65 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 2.08 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 10 investors sold Getty Realty Corp. shares while 38 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 26.80 million shares or 1.12% more from 26.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY). Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) for 54,463 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr reported 135 shares stake. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership holds 10,400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) for 83,002 shares. Ameritas stated it has 0% in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY). Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 37,500 shares. Navellier & Inc reported 30,391 shares. 54,659 were reported by Credit Suisse Ag. Amp Cap Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) for 9,233 shares. Fort Washington Inv Oh accumulated 8,700 shares or 0% of the stock. Parametric Port Limited Liability Com holds 190,434 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gsa Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership has 16,397 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.01% in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY). 6,053 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage.

