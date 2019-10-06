EPS for German American Bancorp, Inc. (GABC) Expected At $0.59; MEDIASET ESPANA COMUNICACION SA ORDINARY (GETVF) SI Decreased By 23.93%

Analysts expect German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) to report $0.59 EPS on November, 4.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 7.27% from last quarter’s $0.55 EPS. GABC’s profit would be $15.73M giving it 13.26 P/E if the $0.59 EPS is correct. After having $0.61 EPS previously, German American Bancorp, Inc.’s analysts see -3.28% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $31.3. About 24,938 shares traded. German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) has declined 15.51% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.51% the S&P500. Some Historical GABC News: 22/05/2018 – GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP – EXPECT DEAL TO BE ACCRETIVE TO GERMAN AMERICAN’S EPS DURING 12 MONTHS FOLLOWING COMPLETION; 22/05/2018 – GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP – FIRST SECURITY COMMON SHAREHOLDERS WILL RECEIVE A CASH PAYMENT OF $12.00 PER FIRST SECURITY SHARE; 22/05/2018 – German American Bancorp, Inc. and First Security, Inc. Announce Definitive Merger Agreement; 22/04/2018 – DJ German American Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GABC); 22/05/2018 – GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP INC – TRANSACTION HAS AN AGGREGATE INDICATED VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $101.0 MLN; 13/04/2018 – German American Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP – AFTER DEAL COMPLETION, ANTICIPATED THAT A BOARD MEMBER OF FIRST SECURITY WILL BE JOINING BOARD OF GERMAN AMERICAN; 21/05/2018 – German American Bancorp, Inc. (GABC) Announces Completion of 5 Branch Network Purchase; 14/03/2018 German American Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – GERMAN AMERICAN – MICHAEL BECKWITH, PRESIDENT & CEO OF FIRST SECURITY, WILL ASSUME NEWLY ESTABLISHED ROLE OF KENTUCKY DIVISIONAL PRESIDENT

MEDIASET ESPANA COMUNICACION SA ORDINARY (OTCMKTS:GETVF) had a decrease of 23.93% in short interest. GETVF’s SI was 1.24 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 23.93% from 1.64M shares previously. It closed at $6.5 lastly. It is up 0.00% since October 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Another recent and important Mediaset Espana Comunicacion, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GETVF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Mediaset Espana Communicacion, S.A. ADR 2018 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on April 20, 2018.

Mediaset EspaÃ±a ComunicaciÃ³n, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the indirect management of a public television service in Spain. The company has market cap of $1.98 billion. The firm operates seven TV channels comprising Telecinco, FactorÃ­a de FicciÃ³n, Boing, Cuatro, Divinity, Energy, and BeMad. It has a 9.46 P/E ratio. It also invests in audiovisual rights and film production; and sells advertising.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.89 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.66, from 2.23 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 2 investors sold German American Bancorp, Inc. shares while 16 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 9.77 million shares or 5.31% more from 9.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

German American Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company has market cap of $834.49 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. It has a 14.2 P/E ratio. The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

Since April 15, 2019, it had 41 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $366,369 activity. The insider SEGER THOMAS W bought $19,988. 672 shares valued at $20,005 were bought by Ramsey Chris A on Monday, July 15. KLEM U BUTCH bought 661 shares worth $19,988. ERNST CHRISTINA M bought $20,005 worth of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) on Monday, July 15. $708 worth of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) was bought by KELLY JASON M. Snowden Raymond Ward bought $8,951 worth of stock. On Monday, July 15 Bawel Zachary W bought $20,005 worth of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) or 672 shares.

