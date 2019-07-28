EPS for German American Bancorp, Inc. (GABC) Expected At $0.56; Alliant Energy Has 1.04 Sentiment

Alliant Energy Corp (LNT) investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.27, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 169 hedge funds increased or started new holdings, while 162 sold and trimmed stakes in Alliant Energy Corp. The hedge funds in our database now have: 176.97 million shares, up from 175.27 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Alliant Energy Corp in top ten holdings decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 26 Reduced: 136 Increased: 119 New Position: 50.

Analysts expect German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) to report $0.56 EPS on July, 29.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 16.67% from last quarter’s $0.48 EPS. GABC’s profit would be $14.93 million giving it 13.69 P/E if the $0.56 EPS is correct. After having $0.60 EPS previously, German American Bancorp, Inc.’s analysts see -6.67% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.86% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $30.67. About 32,251 shares traded. German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) has declined 16.93% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.36% the S&P500. Some Historical GABC News: 22/05/2018 – GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP, & FIRST SECURITY, REPORT MERGER PACT; 22/05/2018 – German American Bancorp, Inc. and First Security, Inc. Announce Definitive Merger Agreement; 22/05/2018 – GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP INC – TRANSACTION HAS AN AGGREGATE INDICATED VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $101.0 MLN; 22/05/2018 – GERMAN AMERICAN – MICHAEL BECKWITH, PRESIDENT & CEO OF FIRST SECURITY, WILL ASSUME NEWLY ESTABLISHED ROLE OF KENTUCKY DIVISIONAL PRESIDENT; 14/03/2018 German American Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – German American Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP INC – TRANSACTION HAS A VALUE OF $40.00 PER FIRST SECURITY COMMON SHARE; 21/05/2018 – German American Bancorp, Inc. (GABC) Announces Completion of 5 Branch Network Purchase; 22/04/2018 – DJ German American Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GABC); 30/04/2018 – German American Bancorp 1Q EPS 51c

Analysts await Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.46 earnings per share, up 6.98% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.43 per share. LNT’s profit will be $109.20M for 27.06 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual earnings per share reported by Alliant Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.21% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.81% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $49.79. About 813,269 shares traded. Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT) has risen 14.25% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.82% the S&P500. Some Historical LNT News: 08/05/2018 – GE RENEWABLE ENERGY AND ALLIANT ENERGY TO ADD 470 MW OF WIND CAPACITY IN IOWA; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ALLIANT HOLDINGS INTERMEDIATE, OUTLOOK STABLE; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s: Alliant Holdings Has Leading Position in Several Niche Insurance Markets; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ALLIANT’S B3 CORPORATE FAMILY RATING; OUTLOOK; 15/03/2018 – Alliant Coffee Solutions to exhibit at NAMA Show in Las Vegas; 23/04/2018 – NEW YORK – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ALLIANT’S B3 CORPORATE FAMILY RATING; 30/05/2018 – ALLIANT IN PACT W/INVENERGY TO BUY PROJECT AFTER IT’S COMPLETED; 08/03/2018 – Industry-Leading Determine, Inc. Hosts West Region User Group Featuring Key Customers Including Alliant Credit Union; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Alliant Energy May Face Pressure, Electric Power Down; 03/05/2018 – Stan Rorison Adds Experience, Versatility to Alliant’s New Orleans Team

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding firm that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services to residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale clients in the Midwest region of the United States. The company has market cap of $11.82 billion. It operates through three divisions: Electric, Gas, and Other. It has a 22.65 P/E ratio. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company , primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail clients in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale clients in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Crow Point Partners Llc holds 4.7% of its portfolio in Alliant Energy Corporation for 588,000 shares. Symons Capital Management Inc owns 166,711 shares or 3.38% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Godsey & Gibb Associates has 2.09% invested in the company for 292,812 shares. The Illinois-based Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co has invested 1.59% in the stock. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia, a Australia-based fund reported 3.44 million shares.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 44 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $624,349 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.23, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold German American Bancorp, Inc. shares while 16 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 9.27 million shares or 8.63% more from 8.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

German American Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company has market cap of $817.55 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. It has a 14.72 P/E ratio. The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.