EPS for Gerdau S.A. (GGB) Expected At $0.09; Schweitzer-mauduit International (SWM) SI Increased By 8.26%

Analysts expect Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) to report $0.09 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 25.00% from last quarter’s $0.12 EPS. GGB’s profit would be $146.74M giving it 10.03 P/E if the $0.09 EPS is correct. After having $0.07 EPS previously, Gerdau S.A.’s analysts see 28.57% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.61. About 3.02M shares traded. Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) has declined 27.82% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.25% the S&P500. Some Historical GGB News: 03/04/2018 – GERDAU S.A. – Form 20-F; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU 1Q NET INCOME R$448M; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Outlook On Gerdau To Stable From Negative; 14/03/2018 – WTO DIRECTOR AZEVEDO SAYS POTENTIAL SYSTEMIC RISKS OF REACTIONS TO U.S. STEEL TARIFFS ARE WORRYING; 13/03/2018 – GERDAU SA GGBR4.SA : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 20 FROM BRL 19; 22/03/2018 – BRAZILIAN STEEL INSTITUTE SAYS THAT US SUSPENSION OF TARIFFS ON BRAZIL WILL LAST FOR 30 DAYS; 09/05/2018 – Gerdau S.A. – Consolidated Information; 26/03/2018 – GERDAU GETS BRAZIL REGULATOR APPROVAL TO SELL PLANTS TO KINROSS; 27/03/2018 – S&P REVISES GERDAU S.A. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU: BOARD APPROVES INTEREST ON EQUITY PAYMENT OF BRL136.2M

Schweitzer-mauduit International Inc (NYSE:SWM) had an increase of 8.26% in short interest. SWM’s SI was 1.24M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 8.26% from 1.15 million shares previously. With 171,900 avg volume, 7 days are for Schweitzer-mauduit International Inc (NYSE:SWM)’s short sellers to cover SWM’s short positions. The SI to Schweitzer-mauduit International Inc’s float is 4.08%. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $34.19. About 39,942 shares traded. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) has declined 27.15% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.58% the S&P500. Some Historical SWM News: 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit International 1Q Adj EPS 82c; 02/05/2018 – SCHWEITZER-MAUDUIT 1Q ADJ EPS 82C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Schweitzer-Mauduit International I, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWM); 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Schweitzer-Mauduit; 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit International 1Q EPS 68C; 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Valero Energy Partners LP, One Liberty Propertie; 16/04/2018 Schweitzer-Mauduit Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit 1Q EPS 68c

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.06 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. It has a 11.58 P/E ratio. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco commercial and industrial paper products.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 14 investors sold Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. shares while 41 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 27.18 million shares or 1.41% less from 27.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd Company reported 154,241 shares stake. Yorktown Mngmt And Rech reported 0.39% of its portfolio in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0% or 9,830 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur The invested in 20,208 shares. Sector Pension Inv Board stated it has 28,245 shares. Washington Trust Savings Bank has invested 0% in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM). Lsv Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM). Victory Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM). First Hawaiian Bancshares owns 873 shares. Naples Glob Advsrs Limited Co accumulated 5,550 shares. Ftb Advisors owns 57 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.06% or 9,000 shares. Bragg Fincl accumulated 95,431 shares. Pinebridge L P, a New York-based fund reported 39,803 shares. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Invest Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) for 58,938 shares.

