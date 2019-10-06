EPS for Genworth Financial, Inc. (GNW) Expected At $0.24; 0 Analysts Are Bullish The Bank of New York Mellon (BK) Last Week

Among 6 analysts covering Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Bank of New York Mellon has $53 highest and $4000 lowest target. $46’s average target is 7.91% above currents $42.63 stock price. Bank of New York Mellon had 17 analyst reports since April 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wood on Thursday, July 18. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $5000 target in Wednesday, June 5 report. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Friday, October 4 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Wednesday, June 26. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Tuesday, July 9 by JP Morgan. The rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, June 18 to “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research on Thursday, April 18 with “Neutral”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Wednesday, August 21. Buckingham Research maintained The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) on Thursday, July 18 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight” on Tuesday, September 17. See The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) latest ratings:

04/10/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Underweight Old Target: $42.0000 New Target: $40.0000 Maintain

04/10/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

27/09/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

17/09/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Underweight Old Target: $41.0000 New Target: $42.0000 Maintain

21/08/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: $47.0000 New Target: $45.0000 Maintain

18/07/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Rating: Neutral Old Target: $53.0000 New Target: $50.0000 Maintain

18/07/2019 Broker: Wood Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $46.0000 New Target: $47.0000 Upgrade

09/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Underweight Old Target: $50.0000 New Target: $49.0000 Maintain

08/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Underweight Downgrade

26/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: $49 New Target: $45.0000 Maintain

Analysts expect Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) to report $0.24 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 17.24% from last quarter’s $0.29 EPS. GNW’s profit would be $120.85 million giving it 4.42 P/E if the $0.24 EPS is correct. After having $0.40 EPS previously, Genworth Financial, Inc.’s analysts see -40.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.24. About 1.14 million shares traded. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has declined 12.88% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 01/05/2018 – Genworth Australia Says Signs of Softening in Cure Rates Emerged in 1Q18; 27/03/2018 – Genworth and Oceanwide Extend Merger Agreement; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH, OCEANWIDE AGREED TO 4TH WAIVER TO EXTEND DEADLINE; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA PLANS UP TO A$100M SHARE BUYBACK; 03/04/2018 – Genworth Holdings CDS Widens 45 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 07/03/2018 Genworth Mortgage on bankers’ block trade watch list; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 25C; 17/04/2018 – Genworth Financial Schedules Earnings Conference Call For May 2nd; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL INC – FOURTH WAIVER AND AGREEMENT EXTENDS PREVIOUS DEADLINE OF APRIL 1, 2018 TO JULY 1, 2018; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH & OCEANWIDE EXTEND MERGER PACT TO JULY 1

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides financial services and products to institutions, firms, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $40.24 billion. It operates through two divisions, Investment Management and Investment Services. It has a 11.08 P/E ratio. The firm offers investment management; trust and custody; foreign exchange; fund administration; global collateral services; securities lending; depositary receipts; corporate trust; global payment/cash management; banking services; and clearing services.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.79 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 71 investors sold The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation shares while 316 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 761.00 million shares or 3.55% less from 789.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Connecticut-based Endeavour Capital Incorporated has invested 1.09% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance accumulated 23,773 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Buckingham Asset Management Ltd Co reported 7,033 shares. Earnest Limited Liability accumulated 444 shares or 0% of the stock. Manchester Management Ltd invested in 0.07% or 12,115 shares. Financial Bank Of Hawaii has 8,304 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Auxier Asset owns 263,634 shares. Cls Investments Ltd Liability owns 0.04% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 31,593 shares. Conning Inc has invested 0.02% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Cibc Ww Mkts Incorporated reported 0.02% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). 21,871 were reported by Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct. Essex Financial Services stated it has 12,702 shares. Bp Public Limited Company reported 0.15% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Stewart And Patten Co Ltd Llc has 275,837 shares. Jnba Fincl invested in 6,627 shares.

The stock increased 0.47% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $42.63. About 10.21 million shares traded or 113.09% up from the average. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 28/03/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon: Early Redemption; 13/03/2018 – 17LL: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 09/03/2018 – 12YO: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 20/04/2018 – 35YN: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 15/05/2018 – 32XF: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 19/04/2018 – BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON – SAW FRANCHISE GROWTH IN FOREX TRADING, TRI-PARTY REPO ACTIVITY, COLLATERAL MANAGEMENT, SECURITIES LENDING, LIQUIDITY SERVICES IN QTR; 17/04/2018 – InvestConsultant: PNC Bank snaps up BNY Mellon’s wealth chief; 08/03/2018 – 95DV: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 13/03/2018 – BNY MELLON APAC CHAIRMAN CRUIKSHANK SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 28/03/2018 – BNY MELLON NAMES SIECZKOWSKI, HEAD OF TECH ARCHITECTURE & DATA

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 29 investors sold Genworth Financial, Inc. shares while 67 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 302.17 million shares or 1.36% less from 306.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisory Network Ltd Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Highstreet Asset has invested 0% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Ubs Asset Management Americas stated it has 0% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). United Services Automobile Association has 0% invested in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 115,833 shares. Stratos Wealth Prns Limited reported 18,298 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Street Corporation holds 0.01% or 19.95M shares in its portfolio. Group has invested 0.02% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). 41,357 were reported by Guggenheim Capital Lc. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Co holds 74,132 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Us Comml Bank De owns 10,416 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability Co accumulated 15.97M shares. Swiss Bancshares accumulated 932,086 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc holds 46.89 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hanson Mcclain Inc reported 194 shares.

