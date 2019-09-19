EPS for Gentherm (THRM) Expected At $0.54; Solar Senior Capital LTD (SUNS) Sentiment Is 1.73

Solar Senior Capital LTD (SUNS) investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.85, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. The ratio increased, as 19 investment managers opened new or increased positions, while 11 reduced and sold their stock positions in Solar Senior Capital LTD. The investment managers in our database now possess: 2.59 million shares, down from 2.65 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Solar Senior Capital LTD in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 5 Increased: 10 New Position: 9.

Analysts expect Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) to report $0.54 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.54 EPS. THRM’s profit would be $17.81M giving it 19.44 P/E if the $0.54 EPS is correct. After having $0.47 EPS previously, Gentherm Incorporated’s analysts see 14.89% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $42. About 114,242 shares traded. Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) has declined 6.38% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.38% the S&P500. Some Historical THRM News: 05/03/2018 – GENTHERM- BOARD UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED AMENDMENT TO CO’S SHAREHOLDERS RIGHTS PLAN TO ACCELERATE EXPIRATION DATE TO MARCH 5; 08/03/2018 – Gentherm Names Yijing H. Brentano as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications; 24/04/2018 – GENTHERM – FOURTH AMENDMENT ESTABLISHES MEANS FOR DETERMINING ALTERNATIVE FOR LIBOR IF DETERMINED THAT ASCERTAINING LIBOR IS NO LONGER POSSIBLE; 26/04/2018 – Gentherm 1Q Net $13M; 24/04/2018 – GENTHERM SAYS CREDIT AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES ALL LOANS DENOMINATED IN A CURRENCY OTHER THAN U.S. DOLLAR MUST BE EUROCURRENCY RATE LOANS – SEC FILING; 05/03/2018 Gentherm Announces Termination of Shareholder Rights Plan; 27/04/2018 – Gentherm Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – GENTHERM INC – FOURTH AMENDMENT ALSO MODIFIES MAXIMUM COMBINED PERMITTED INVESTMENT IN UKRAINE AND MACEDONIA WAS INCREASED TO $75 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Westwood Holdings Group Buys New 1.2% Position in Gentherm; 26/04/2018 – Gentherm 1Q EPS 35c

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, and makes thermal management technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $1.39 billion. The firm operates through Automotive and Industrial divisions. It has a 62.31 P/E ratio. The Automotive segment offers automotive seat comfort systems, including seat heaters, variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide individualized thermal comfort to automobile passengers; and integrated electronic components, such as blowers and electronic control units.

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development firm specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The company has market cap of $281.90 million. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It has a 19.12 P/E ratio. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

West Family Investments Inc. holds 1.99% of its portfolio in Solar Senior Capital Ltd. for 495,609 shares. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. owns 270,028 shares or 0.66% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Menlo Advisors Llc has 0.17% invested in the company for 15,925 shares. The New York-based Allsquare Wealth Management Llc has invested 0.08% in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc., a Colorado-based fund reported 218,337 shares.

Analysts await Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.33 EPS, down 8.33% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.36 per share. SUNS’s profit will be $5.29M for 13.31 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Solar Senior Capital Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.71% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.86% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $17.57. About 38,839 shares traded or 21.77% up from the average. Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (SUNS) has risen 0.36% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.36% the S&P500.