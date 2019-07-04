EPS for Gentherm (THRM) Expected At $0.47; Platinum Investment Management LTD Trimmed By $7.70 Million Its Qiwi Plc (QIWI) Stake

Platinum Investment Management Ltd decreased Qiwi Plc (QIWI) stake by 26.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Platinum Investment Management Ltd sold 549,684 shares as Qiwi Plc (QIWI)’s stock declined 9.25%. The Platinum Investment Management Ltd holds 1.56 million shares with $22.50 million value, down from 2.11M last quarter. Qiwi Plc now has $1.25B valuation. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $19.95. About 95,106 shares traded. Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) has declined 21.47% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.90% the S&P500. Some Historical QIWI News: 28/03/2018 – QIWI Sees 2018 Total Adjusted Net Revenue Up 12%-16%; 28/03/2018 – QIWI Refrained From Paying Dividends Starting in 3Q 2017; 27/04/2018 – Sergey Solonin Reports 20.12% Stake In QIWI; 23/05/2018 – QIWI PLC – 2018 TOTAL ADJUSTED NET REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY 15% TO 20% OVER 2017; 23/05/2018 – QIWI 1Q Rev $112M; 23/05/2018 – QIWI Sees FY18 Total Adjusted Net Rev up 15%-20% Over FY17; 28/03/2018 – QIWI PLC – 2018 TOTAL ADJUSTED NET REVENUE ASSUMING NO CONTRIBUTION FROM TOCHKA, ROCKETBANK PROJECTS IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY 12% TO 16% OVER 2017; 23/05/2018 – QIWI UPGRADES 2018 TOTAL ADJUSTED NET REV. GUIDANCE; 28/03/2018 – QIWI 4Q EPS 13c; 28/03/2018 – QIWI: 2018 Total Net Adj Rev Guidance Assumes No Contribution From Tochka, Rocketbank Projects

Analysts expect Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) to report $0.47 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 18.97% from last quarter’s $0.58 EPS. THRM’s profit would be $15.82M giving it 21.72 P/E if the $0.47 EPS is correct. After having $0.55 EPS previously, Gentherm Incorporated’s analysts see -14.55% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $40.84. About 71,767 shares traded. Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) has risen 15.72% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical THRM News: 05/03/2018 Gentherm Announces Termination of Shareholder Rights Plan; 26/04/2018 – GENTHERM INC THRM.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.37, REV VIEW $1.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – GENTHERM – FOURTH AMENDMENT ESTABLISHES MEANS FOR DETERMINING ALTERNATIVE FOR LIBOR IF DETERMINED THAT ASCERTAINING LIBOR IS NO LONGER POSSIBLE; 26/04/2018 – Gentherm Sees FY Pdt Rev $1.06B-$1.08; 24/04/2018 – GENTHERM SAYS CREDIT AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES ALL LOANS DENOMINATED IN A CURRENCY OTHER THAN U.S. DOLLAR MUST BE EUROCURRENCY RATE LOANS – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – GENTHERM INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR, EXCLUDING UNREALIZED CURRENCY LOSSES, EXPENSES AND OTHER IMPACTS RELATED TO ACQUISITIONS WAS $0.50; 26/04/2018 – GENTHERM INC – FULL-YEAR FINANCIAL GUIDANCE REAFFIRMED; 10/05/2018 – Gentherm to Host Strategic Update for Investors on June 25, 2018; 24/05/2018 – Gentherm Short-Interest Ratio Rises 28% to 12 Days; 08/03/2018 – Gentherm Names Yíjing H. Brentano as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, and makes thermal management technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $1.38 billion. The firm operates through Automotive and Industrial divisions. It has a 38.56 P/E ratio. The Automotive segment offers automotive seat comfort systems, including seat heaters, variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide individualized thermal comfort to automobile passengers; and integrated electronic components, such as blowers and electronic control units.

More notable recent Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Gentherm Announces Date for 2019 Second Quarter Results News Release and Conference Call – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Think About Buying Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Gentherm Inc (THRM) The Right Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Gentherm Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average – Bullish for THRM – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is SRC Energy Inc. (SRCI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Gentherm had 8 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Longbow. FBR Capital maintained the shares of THRM in report on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. Craig Hallum downgraded the shares of THRM in report on Thursday, February 21 to “Hold” rating. On Friday, February 22 the stock rating was maintained by Longbow with “Sell”. The stock of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) earned “Buy” rating by Barrington on Tuesday, February 19.

More notable recent Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “QIWI Appoints Chief Financial Officer – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Will Qiwi Surge Higher? – Nasdaq” published on June 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Qiwi PLC (QIWI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Zacks.com featured highlights include: SSR, HEICO, Universal Display and Axalta – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Profit from Stocks Hitting New Highs – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Analysts await Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $0.31 EPS, up 47.62% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.21 per share. QIWI’s profit will be $19.44 million for 16.09 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Qiwi plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.39% negative EPS growth.

