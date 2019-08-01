EPS for Genprex, Inc. (GNPX) Expected At $-0.21; Marketaxess Holdings (MKTX) Shorts Increased By 15.34%

Marketaxess Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MKTX) had an increase of 15.34% in short interest. MKTX’s SI was 2.67M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 15.34% from 2.31 million shares previously. With 229,300 avg volume, 12 days are for Marketaxess Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MKTX)’s short sellers to cover MKTX’s short positions. The SI to Marketaxess Holdings Inc’s float is 7.47%. The stock increased 1.34% or $4.52 during the last trading session, reaching $341.56. About 34,531 shares traded. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) has risen 75.35% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 75.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MKTX News: 24/05/2018 – MarketAxess to Participate in Sandler O’Neill + Partners, LP Global Exchange and Brokerage Conference; 25/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS 1Q REV. $114.7M, EST. $114.2M; 25/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS 1Q EPS $1.27, EST. $1.23; 09/03/2018 – MarketAxess Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 03/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS MARCH U.S. HIGH-GRADE VOLUME $86.6B :MKTX US; 29/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within TopBuild, MarketAxess, Provident Financial Services, SailPoint Technologies, Aclaris Th; 24/05/2018 – MarketAxess Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 03/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS MARCH OTHER CREDIT VOLUME $60.2B :MKTX US; 12/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC MKTX.O : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $220 FROM $215; 08/03/2018 MarketAxess and BlackRock Expand Global Strategic Trading Alliance Into Asia

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $5.79 million activity. GOMACH DAVID G also sold $687,850 worth of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) shares. 3,187 MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) shares with value of $687,181 were sold by Steinhardt John. 20,000 shares were sold by McVey Richard M, worth $4.42M on Friday, February 8.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. The company has market cap of $12.90 billion. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer the access to global liquidity in U.S. high-grade corporate bonds, emerging markets and high-yield bonds, European bonds, U.S. agency bonds, municipal bonds, credit default swaps, and other fixed-income securities. It has a 69.71 P/E ratio. The firm through its Open Trading protocol, executes trades in certain bonds between and among institutional investor and broker-dealer clients in an all-to-all trading environment on a matched principal basis.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 24 investors sold MarketAxess Holdings Inc. shares while 86 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 36.55 million shares or 6.84% less from 39.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset Commerce has invested 0.01% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Moreover, Brinker Capital has 0.08% invested in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) for 9,055 shares. Cleararc Cap owns 969 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Baillie Gifford And reported 4.04 million shares. Financial Bank Of America De holds 0% or 114,981 shares. Moreover, Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt has 0.1% invested in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) for 2,725 shares. New York-based Amalgamated State Bank has invested 0.05% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Burgundy Asset Limited stated it has 273,330 shares or 0.69% of all its holdings. 67,081 were accumulated by Roosevelt Group Incorporated. Shine Investment Advisory Service reported 0.01% of its portfolio in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). First Manhattan Com holds 0% or 785 shares in its portfolio. Copeland Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.9% of its portfolio in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Johnson Group Inc Inc owns 125 shares. Cornerstone Inc holds 0% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) or 13 shares. Macquarie Grp Inc Limited invested 0% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX).