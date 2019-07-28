EPS for GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (GNMK) Expected At $-0.21; Celanese (CE)’s Sentiment Is 0.89

Celanese Corp (CE) investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.16, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 181 institutional investors increased or opened new holdings, while 204 cut down and sold their holdings in Celanese Corp. The institutional investors in our database now own: 117.23 million shares, down from 125.70 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Celanese Corp in top ten holdings decreased from 7 to 4 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 29 Reduced: 175 Increased: 121 New Position: 60.

Analysts expect GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) to report $-0.21 EPS on July, 29.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 30.00% from last quarter's $-0.3 EPS. After having $-0.21 EPS previously, GenMark Diagnostics, Inc.'s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $6.35. About 134,856 shares traded. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) has risen 7.96% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.53% the S&P500.

Gmt Capital Corp holds 11.41% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation for 3.50 million shares. Muhlenkamp & Co Inc owns 98,761 shares or 4.61% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Lyrical Asset Management Lp has 4.59% invested in the company for 3.47 million shares. The Georgia-based Covey Capital Advisors Llc has invested 3.81% in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co, a New York-based fund reported 3.11 million shares.

The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $111.16. About 682,773 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (CE) has declined 6.47% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 18/04/2018 – Celanese Raises Dividend to 54c Vs. 46c; 19/03/2018 – Blackstone, Celanese Ditch Cigarette Venture on EU Opposition; 14/03/2018 – Celanese Announces Acetyl Intermediates Price Increases; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Outlines 2020 Growth Strategy and Capital Deployment Plans at Investor Day; 20/04/2018 – Celanese Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Sees Acetyl Chain Ops Adjusted EBIT Surpassing $900M by 2020; 16/04/2018 – CELANESE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.79, EST. $2.33; 01/05/2018 – CELANESE SEES ADJ. EARNINGS UP TO ABOUT $11/SHR BY 2020; 30/04/2018 – Celanese Announces GUR Capacity Expansion at Its Nanjing, China Engineered Materials Manufacturing Facility; 18/05/2018 – Celanese Announces Emulsion Polymers and Acetyls Pdt Price Increases

Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE)

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, makes and sells value-added chemicals, thermoplastic polymers, and other chemical products worldwide. The company has market cap of $13.76 billion. The companyÂ’s Advanced Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics. It has a 13.89 P/E ratio. The Company’s Consumer Specialties segment provides cellulose acetate flakes, films, and tows for use in filter products applications; food protection ingredients, such as potassium sorbate and sorbic acid for food and beverage industry; Sunett, a sweetener for use in various beverages, confections, and dairy products; and Qorus, a sweetener system designed for low-to no-calorie carbonated and non-carbonated beverages, flavored waters, energy drinks, and milk and dairy products.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. The company has market cap of $362.13 million. The firm provides XT-8 instrument, and related diagnostic and research tests, as well as certain custom manufactured reagents that enable reference laboratories and hospitals to support a range of molecular tests with a workstation and disposable test cartridges. It currently has negative earnings. It offers diagnostic tests for use with its XT-8 system that includes respiratory viral panel, cystic fibrosis genotyping test, warfarin sensitivity test, and thrombophilia risk test, as well as HCV genotyping test and associated custom manufactured reagents, and 2C19 genotyping test.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK)

Among 2 analysts covering GenMark (NASDAQ:GNMK), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. GenMark had 7 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy” on Friday, February 22. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. shares while 24 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 44.67 million shares or 3.29% less from 46.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement System has invested 0% in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK). Metropolitan Life Insurance New York holds 0% or 7,126 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Inc has invested 0% in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK). 17,200 were accumulated by Jump Trading Ltd Liability Com. Donaldson Limited Liability Company stated it has 63,003 shares. Campbell And Adviser Lc holds 0.09% or 25,481 shares. Element Capital Ltd Com reported 18,353 shares. Spark Investment Mngmt Limited Liability owns 0.01% invested in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) for 30,418 shares. California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0% in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK). Wells Fargo & Mn, California-based fund reported 100,619 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Penn Capital Co accumulated 0.46% or 671,603 shares. Geode Management Limited Liability Corp holds 686,727 shares. Engineers Gate Manager L P stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK). Moreover, Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK).