EPS for Genie Energy Ltd. (GNE) Expected At $0.09; Foyston Gordon & Payne Has Lowered By $993,600 Its Bb&T Corp. (BBT) Stake

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc decreased Bb&T Corp. (BBT) stake by 8.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc sold 21,600 shares as Bb&T Corp. (BBT)’s stock declined 5.69%. The Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc holds 226,366 shares with $10.53 million value, down from 247,966 last quarter. Bb&T Corp. now has $38.91B valuation. The stock increased 2.34% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $50.8. About 2.01 million shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has declined 13.47% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 19/04/2018 – BB&T Profit Nearly Doubles; 06/04/2018 – Regions Financial Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 21/03/2018 – BB&T increases prime lending rate; 25/05/2018 – BB&T CORP: FILES FOR MIXED SECURITIES OFFERING; 24/05/2018 – BB&T Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 23/05/2018 – BB&T Presenting at Conference May 30; 15/03/2018 – BB&T CORP – CHRISTIAN CORTS HAS BEEN NAMED PRESIDENT FOR ITS TENNESSEE REGION; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – SEES FY 2018 AVERAGE TOTAL LOANS UP 1 PCT TO 3 PCT VS 2017; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Noninterest Expense $1.69B; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – QTRLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME $1,656 MLN VS $1,649 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Analysts expect Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) to report $0.09 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 550.00% from last quarter’s $-0.02 EPS. GNE’s profit would be $2.44 million giving it 30.67 P/E if the $0.09 EPS is correct. After having $0.21 EPS previously, Genie Energy Ltd.’s analysts see -57.14% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $11.04. About 56,243 shares traded. Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) has risen 100.00% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 95.57% the S&P500. Some Historical GNE News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Genie Energy Ltd Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNE); 03/04/2018 – The Genie Company Announces New Garage Door Opener with Integrated Aladdin Connect®; 26/03/2018 – FAA: JO 7340.445 – ICAO Three Letter Designator (3LD) “AUD” And Associated Telephony “GENIE”; 10/04/2018 – Food Technology Innovator Genie Enterprise Raises $10 Million to Enter U.S. Market; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Genie Energy May Face Pressure, Industry Down in April; 08/03/2018 Genie Energy 4Q Loss/Shr 1c; 09/05/2018 – Genie Energy Short-Interest Ratio Rises 169% to 25 Days; 04/04/2018 – Central Energy USA And Diversegy Announce Professional Referral Program; 03/05/2018 – Genie Energy 1Q Rev $89.3M; 03/05/2018 – Genie Energy 1Q EPS 24c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold BBT shares while 258 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 507.19 million shares or 5.73% more from 479.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Letko Brosseau & Inc invested in 1.20 million shares. Citigroup Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Moreover, Nomura Asset Company Ltd has 0.07% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Tarbox Family Office holds 0% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 198 shares. Welch Gru Ltd Com reported 8,283 shares. Btim has invested 0.59% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Magnetar Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Huntington Bank holds 0.1% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 135,798 shares. 104,373 were reported by First Merchants. Ameritas Inv owns 13,667 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Matrix Asset Advisors has 2.86% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 359,463 shares. Bahl And Gaynor Incorporated has invested 2.45% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). First Quadrant Lp Ca, California-based fund reported 9,656 shares. Schmidt P J Investment reported 15,573 shares. Germany-based Deutsche Bankshares Ag has invested 0.09% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT).

Among 5 analysts covering BB\u0026T (NYSE:BBT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. BB\u0026T had 18 analyst reports since January 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of BBT in report on Monday, February 11 with “Outperform” rating. Deutsche Bank downgraded BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) on Friday, January 25 to “Hold” rating. Bank of America upgraded BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) on Friday, February 8 to “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) on Monday, April 22 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, July 9 by JP Morgan. The stock of BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Morgan Stanley. UBS maintained BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) on Wednesday, July 10 with “Neutral” rating. UBS maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, March 4 report.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $198,546 activity. $198,546 worth of BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) was bought by Graney Patrick C III on Thursday, February 28.

More notable recent BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think BB&T (NYSE:BBT) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BB&T Q2 rises on loan growth, insurance income – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “BB&T Corp. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BB&T Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “BB&T and SunTrust Announce $60 Billion Truist Bank Community Benefits Plan – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail energy provider; and an gas and oil exploration company. The company has market cap of $299.09 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Genie Retail Energy; Afek Oil and Gas, Ltd.; and Genie Oil and Gas. It has a 13.75 P/E ratio. It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business clients primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States.

More notable recent Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Genie Energy (GNE) to Report Second Quarter 2019 Results – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Could The Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Genie Energy Ltd (GNE) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 1.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold Genie Energy Ltd. shares while 7 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 4.97 million shares or 21.14% more from 4.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brandywine Investment Management Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE). Bailard reported 22,200 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Co Limited Liability owns 56,200 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt accumulated 202,467 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Wells Fargo Communications Mn has 3,799 shares. Moreover, Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag has 0% invested in Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) for 50,208 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America De holds 0% or 14,727 shares. Macroview Investment Management Llc reported 230 shares. Northern reported 48,764 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Lc accumulated 17,507 shares or 0% of the stock. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 20,040 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 16,842 were reported by Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md. First Manhattan Co stated it has 66 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Management has 76,258 shares. Citigroup reported 27,510 shares or 0% of all its holdings.