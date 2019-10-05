EPS for Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (GEN) Expected At $-0.14; Schweitzer Mauduit International (SWM) Sentiment Is 1.28

Analysts expect Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:GEN) to report $-0.14 EPS on November, 6.They anticipate $0.18 EPS change or 56.25% from last quarter’s $-0.32 EPS. After having $-0.05 EPS previously, Genesis Healthcare, Inc.’s analysts see 180.00% EPS growth. It closed at $1.18 lastly. It is down 19.31% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.31% the S&P500. Some Historical GEN News: 14/05/2018 – SOK MARKETLER IPO TOP BUYERS INCL. EBRD, GENESIS, BLACKROCK; 20/03/2018 – Philippines bus crash kills at least 19, injures more than a dozen – police; 09/03/2018 – Genesis Photonics Inc. Feb Rev NT$70.1M; 17/05/2018 – Genesis Global Trading Granted BitLicense by New York Department of Financial Services; 23/04/2018 – Genesis HealthCare Sells 51% Stake in Chinese Subsidiary GRS-HS to Riswein for $30M; 03/04/2018 – Genesis Announces March Sales; 18/03/2018 – Canon Medical Systems’ Aquilion ONE / GENESIS Edition Delivers Full Suite of Acute Stroke Solutions; 22/03/2018 – Genesis Rehab Services Achieves “World Class” Net Promoter Score; 04/04/2018 – Genesis Vision Launches Alpha Version of Asset Management Platform; 22/05/2018 – SHAREHOLDER GENESIS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT BUYS 5.6 PCT STAKES IN SOK MARKETLER SOKM.IS – KAP

Schweitzer Mauduit International Inc (SWM) investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.16, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 73 investment professionals increased or opened new stock positions, while 57 sold and decreased stakes in Schweitzer Mauduit International Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 26.58 million shares, down from 27.18 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Schweitzer Mauduit International Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 43 Increased: 44 New Position: 29.

Genesis HealthCare, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living facilities in the United States. The company has market cap of $194.44 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Inpatient Services, Rehabilitation Therapy Services, and All Other Services. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides a range of rehabilitation therapy services, including speech pathology, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and respiratory therapy.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.15 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. It has a 13.38 P/E ratio. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco commercial and industrial paper products.

The stock increased 0.38% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $37.23. About 131,722 shares traded. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (SWM) has declined 16.82% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SWM News: 16/04/2018 Schweitzer-Mauduit Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit International 1Q Adj EPS 82c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Schweitzer-Mauduit International I, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWM); 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit 1Q EPS 68c; 02/05/2018 – SCHWEITZER-MAUDUIT 1Q ADJ EPS 82C; 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit International 1Q EPS 68C; 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Valero Energy Partners LP, One Liberty Propertie; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Schweitzer-Mauduit

Analysts await Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.77 per share. SWM’s profit will be $28.11M for 10.23 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.15% negative EPS growth.

Cooke & Bieler Lp holds 1.18% of its portfolio in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. for 2.03 million shares. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc owns 109,399 shares or 0.45% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc has 0.39% invested in the company for 31,083 shares. The Texas-based Adams Asset Advisors Llc has invested 0.28% in the stock. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc, a Ohio-based fund reported 42,808 shares.