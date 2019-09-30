EPS for Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (GWR) Expected At $1.29; Marathon Trading Investment Management Has Decreased Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position

Analysts expect Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) to report $1.29 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 4.88% from last quarter’s $1.23 EPS. GWR’s profit would be $73.49M giving it 21.47 P/E if the $1.29 EPS is correct. After having $1.03 EPS previously, Genesee & Wyoming Inc.’s analysts see 25.24% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $110.8. About 74,724 shares traded. Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) has risen 32.77% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.77% the S&P500. Some Historical GWR News: 09/03/2018 Genesee & Wyoming Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 14/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming April Traffic Rose 3.7%; 13/03/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING CARLOADS UP 0.8% IN FEB. :GWR US; 20/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 17/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING REPORTS TRAFFIC FOR MARCH 2018; 03/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING INC SAYS APPOINTMENTS EXPAND G&W BOARD TO 12 DIRECTORS, 11 OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 01/05/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING 1Q OPER REV. $574.7M, EST. $572.6M; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q Net $75.1M; 17/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING MARCH SAME-RAILROAD TRAFFIC DOWN 3.9%; 20/04/2018 – CALVERT RESEARCH & MANAGEMENT “URGE” SHAREHOLDERS OF GENESEE & WYOMING TO VOTE FOR THE ESTABLISHMENT OF GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS GOALS – SEC FILING

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc decreased Disney Walt Co (DIS) stake by 74.57% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc sold 33,360 shares as Disney Walt Co (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc holds 11,375 shares with $1.59M value, down from 44,735 last quarter. Disney Walt Co now has $235.28 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $130.61. About 1.86M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – Viacom cable networks will stop airing reruns of ABC’s ‘Roseanne’ – spokesperson; 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Reports Third Quarter Income From Continuing Operations Before Income Tax Expense Of $1.33 Billion And Total S; 06/03/2018 – Accenture Interactive Selected by The Walt Disney Studios as Innovation Partner of Disney StudioLAB; 15/03/2018 – Sky agrees to share information relevant to Fox-Disney deal; 07/05/2018 – ESPN, Fox and ‘Black Panther’ Will Be Focus in Disney 2Q — Earnings Preview; 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Sets July 10, 2018 Special Meeting For Vote On Merger Agreement With The Walt Disney Company; 23/03/2018 – Books: Bringing Disney’s European Adventures to American Readers; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Cue Suggests Company Won’t Buy Netflix, Disney for Video; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the remaining parts of Fox, if the proposed Disney-21st Century Fox merger occurs. Rupert Murdoch will serve as co-chairman in this scenario; 30/05/2018 – Date Set for 21st Century Fox Shareholders to Vote on Disney Deal

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 30.23 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Worth US$132 Based On Its Intrinsic Value? – Yahoo Finance” on September 25, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Where Will Disney Be in 10 Years? – The Motley Fool” published on September 28, 2019, Fool.com published: “Disney Won’t Let Galaxy’s Edge Fail – The Motley Fool” on September 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “4 Reasons Disney+ Could Surpass Netflix – The Motley Fool” published on September 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Disney Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Among 10 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Walt Disney has $17300 highest and $132 lowest target. $156.40’s average target is 19.75% above currents $130.61 stock price. Walt Disney had 24 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, April 23. On Tuesday, April 30 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 20 by Imperial Capital. The rating was maintained by Imperial Capital on Thursday, September 19 with “In-Line”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, June 24 by Bank of America. BMO Capital Markets maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Tuesday, May 7. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $17000 target. The rating was downgraded by Imperial Capital on Monday, June 17 to “In-Line”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, May 16. As per Wednesday, May 8, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. On Wednesday, May 1 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”.

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc increased Sanofi (Call) stake by 42,500 shares to 60,500 valued at $2.62 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) stake by 18,001 shares and now owns 26,040 shares. Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2.72M were accumulated by Susquehanna Gru Llp. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 29,589 shares. 25 are owned by Litman Gregory Asset Management. Victory Mngmt holds 176,624 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Williams Jones Assoc reported 425,590 shares. Dowling & Yahnke has 106,497 shares for 1.23% of their portfolio. Greenwood Capital Associate owns 3.46% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 98,552 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams has 15,753 shares for 1.51% of their portfolio. 251,064 are held by Amalgamated Bancorp. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Llc stated it has 1.23% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Interocean Capital Limited Liability Co has 203,292 shares. Indiana Trust Invest holds 1% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 13,015 shares. Rockland holds 10,984 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. The New York-based Bancshares Of New York Mellon has invested 0.92% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Iberiabank holds 0.97% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 63,275 shares.

Genesee & Wyoming Inc. owns and leases freight railroads. The company has market cap of $6.31 billion. It operates through three divisions: North American Operations, Australian Operations, and U.K./European Operations. It has a 30 P/E ratio. The firm transports various commodities, including agricultural products, autos and auto parts, chemicals and plastics, coal and coke, food and kindred products, lumber and forest products, metallic ores, metals, minerals and stone, petroleum products, pulp and paper, waste, and other commodities.

More notable recent Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on September 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Microsoft, Tesla And Xilinx – Seeking Alpha” published on September 28, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Announces Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (GWR) – PRNewswire” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Gwr Shareholder Class Action: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Filing of Shareholder Class Action Against Genesee & Wyoming Inc. â€“ GWR – GlobeNewswire” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Genesee & Wyoming Statement on Aurizon Complaint – Business Wire” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 21 investors sold Genesee & Wyoming Inc. shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 46.90 million shares or 1.43% less from 47.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc reported 0.01% stake. Vanguard Gp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Cornerstone Advisors Inc invested in 75 shares. Farallon Cap Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.64% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Victory Capital invested in 322,132 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Earnest Lc owns 98 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada reported 0% of its portfolio in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Hudson Bay Capital Management Limited Partnership reported 44,742 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Arrowmark Colorado has 0.12% invested in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) for 122,000 shares. Hrt Finance Ltd Com stated it has 3,514 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Rare Infra Ltd accumulated 138,034 shares or 0.99% of the stock. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct owns 8,955 shares. 2,011 are owned by Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Corporation. 601,615 are owned by Snyder Cap Lp. Hsbc Public Ltd Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR).