EPS for Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) Expected At $1.08; Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Boosted Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) Position By $513,760

Analysts expect Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) to report $1.08 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 2.70% from last quarter’s $1.11 EPS. GNRC’s profit would be $67.28 million giving it 16.46 P/E if the $1.08 EPS is correct. After having $0.91 EPS previously, Generac Holdings Inc.’s analysts see 18.68% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $71.11. About 184,954 shares traded. Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) has risen 16.45% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical GNRC News: 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q EBITDA $70.2M; 04/05/2018 – For Hurricane Preparedness Week, Generac Reminds All to Prepare Early; 22/04/2018 – DJ Generac Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNRC); 02/05/2018 – Generac Sees 2018 Core Sales Growth to Be Between 5% and 6%; 14/05/2018 – Edgepoint Adds Middleby, Exits Microsemi, Cuts Generac: 13F; 21/03/2018 – Generac at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 02/05/2018 – Generac Raises 2018 Net Sales Outlook to Improve 6%-8% Over the Prior Year; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q EPS 42c; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 02/05/2018 – GENERAC SEES FY NET SALES CHANGE +6% TO +8%

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co increased Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) stake by 6.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co acquired 4,940 shares as Procter & Gamble Co. (PG)’s stock rose 7.52%. The Putnam Fl Investment Management Co holds 78,744 shares with $8.19 million value, up from 73,804 last quarter. Procter & Gamble Co. now has $277.35B valuation. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $113.15. About 5.52 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 09/04/2018 – Adweek: Breaking: P&G’s new dedicated agency will bring together talent from agencies at competing holding companies:…; 03/04/2018 – Denim Group’s ThreadFix Named 2018 Winner of Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL EFFECT (IMPACT) ON TEVA’S 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK; 19/04/2018 – P&G KEEPS YR ORGANIC SALES GROWTH VIEW UP 2%-3%,SEES AT LOW END; 11/05/2018 – Costco Now Sells Its Own Razors in Broadside at P&G’s Gillette; 12/05/2018 – Bleacher Report: Derrick Rose Rumors: Timberwolves Interested in Bringing PG Back in Free Agency; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Unit; 16/04/2018 – P&G Announces New Environmental Sustainability Goals Focused on Enabling and Inspiring Positive Impact in the World; 20/04/2018 – Bank of America downgrades Procter & Gamble on ‘longer lasting’ challenges

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tru Department Mb Bankshares N A holds 120,167 shares or 1.53% of its portfolio. Orca Investment Mngmt Lc invested in 4,322 shares. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc reported 28,156 shares. Fisher Asset Limited Liability Corp holds 1.3% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 10.33 million shares. Brookmont Management owns 32,063 shares. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.26% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 78,301 shares. Iron Fin Limited Com invested in 4,903 shares. Fenimore Asset Mngmt owns 4,767 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. The New York-based Nippon Life Glob Investors Americas Incorporated has invested 1.11% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 17,573 are owned by Lourd Lc. Cannell Peter B Communications Inc reported 86,445 shares stake. Family Firm has 0.1% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 2,762 shares. Pitcairn invested in 18,978 shares. Buckingham Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 0.59% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Legal & General Group Public Ltd stated it has 15.40M shares or 0.92% of all its holdings.

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co decreased Becton Dickinson & Co. (NYSE:BDX) stake by 1,353 shares to 39,633 valued at $9.90 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class (BRKB) stake by 2,556 shares and now owns 7,957 shares. Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) was reduced too.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 17 insider sales for $263.49 million activity. 9,000 shares were sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima, worth $895,500. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider Taylor David S sold $2.97M. On Wednesday, February 6 Jejurikar Shailesh sold $969,143 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 9,910 shares. Posada Juan Fernando also sold $294,750 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. Skoufalos Ioannis sold $2.86 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Friday, February 1. Shares for $428,789 were sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K. Another trade for 9,079 shares valued at $870,676 was made by Coombe Gary A on Thursday, January 31.

Among 10 analysts covering Procter \u0026 Gamble (NYSE:PG), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Procter \u0026 Gamble had 16 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Overweight” on Wednesday, April 24. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, January 8. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Wells Fargo. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) earned “Buy” rating by Macquarie Research on Tuesday, February 26. On Monday, June 17 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. Goldman Sachs upgraded the shares of PG in report on Friday, June 28 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, March 29. On Monday, April 8 the stock rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo to “Outperform”. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) earned “Hold” rating by Berenberg on Thursday, January 24.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 22 investors sold Generac Holdings Inc. shares while 87 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 56.33 million shares or 1.69% less from 57.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorp Of Mellon holds 0% of its portfolio in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) for 265,921 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd holds 0% or 15,225 shares. Hillsdale Mngmt has 11,000 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Liability Com reported 0% stake. Pnc Fin Services Grp stated it has 58,317 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northwest Investment Counselors Limited Liability Company reported 18,170 shares. California Employees Retirement System reported 137,824 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Northern Tru Corporation stated it has 868,666 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd accumulated 45,657 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Fmr Llc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 168,524 shares. The Maryland-based Campbell And Adviser has invested 0.13% in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Paloma Prtn Mngmt has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). State Teachers Retirement System owns 5,400 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Generac Holdings (NYSE:GNRC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Generac Holdings had 5 analyst reports since February 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, February 6 by William Blair. The stock of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) earned “Buy” rating by Northcoast on Friday, May 3. Robert W. Baird upgraded the shares of GNRC in report on Monday, July 1 to “Outperform” rating.

Generac Holdings Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other engine powered products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.43 billion. The firm offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel. It has a 18.32 P/E ratio. It also provides residential automatic standby generators ranging in output from 6kW to 60kW; air-cooled engine residential standby generators ranging from 6kW to 20kW; liquid-cooled engine generators with outputs ranging from 22kW to 60kW; cellular remote monitoring system for home standby generators; and industrial diesel generators ranging in sizes up to 3,250kW.

