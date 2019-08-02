EPS for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) Expected At $-0.41; Plante Moran Financial Advisors Trimmed Pepsico (PEP) Holding

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc decreased Pepsico Inc (PEP) stake by 2.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc sold 9,499 shares as Pepsico Inc (PEP)’s stock rose 0.45%. The Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc holds 437,262 shares with $53.59M value, down from 446,761 last quarter. Pepsico Inc now has $178.41B valuation. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $127.6. About 1.19 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – BARE SNACKS LEADERSHIP WILL REPORT INTO FRITO-LAY NORTH AMERICA; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CHIEF EXECUTIVE INDRA NOOYI COMMENTS ON CALL; 16/03/2018 – PepsiCo CEO Indra K. Nooyi 2017 Total Compensation Valued at $31.1M; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods for less than $200 million; 28/03/2018 – RPT-Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO – TOTAL DIVIDENDS TO SHAREHOLDERS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $5 BLN & SHARE BUYBACKS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $2 BLN IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi said it plans to increase marketing spending on Pepsi drinks in the US to regain momentum; 04/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – SHAREHOLDERS APPROVED, ON AN ADVISORY BASIS, PEPSICO’S EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev Down 1%; 19/04/2018 – LISTEN: The Coke and Pepsi of lung cancer, a debatable drug price, and a cure for capitalism

Analysts expect Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) to report $-0.41 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.51 EPS change or 510.00% from last quarter’s $0.1 EPS. After having $-0.20 EPS previously, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s analysts see 105.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.84% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $9.06. About 64,208 shares traded. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) has declined 33.75% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GNK News: 06/03/2018 Genco Shipping to Acquire Bulk Carriers to Meet Demand Growth; 08/05/2018 – GENCO SHIPPING 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.61; 29/03/2018 – SVP: Intends to Designate Daniel Han to Replace Brantl on Genco’s Board; 29/03/2018 – STRATEGIC VALUE PARTNERS SAYS ON MARCH 26, JOHN BRANTL, MANAGING DIRECTOR OF SVP, INTENDS TO RESIGN FROM GENCO SHIPPING & TRADING’S BOARD – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Genco Shipping & Trading 1Q Loss/Shr $1.61; 02/04/2018 – GENCO SHIPPING & TRADING LTD GNK.N – ANNOUNCED TODAY ESTABLISHMENT OF A EUROPEAN SUBSIDIARY IN COPENHAGEN, DENMARK; 08/05/2018 – GENCO SHIPPING – PROCEEDS FROM NEW CREDIT FACILITY TO BE USED TO REFINANCE ALL EXISTING CREDIT FACILITIES INTO 1 FACILITY, PAY DOWN DEBT ON OLDEST 7 VESSELS; 08/05/2018 – GENCO SHIPPING & TRADING LTD – AVERAGE DAILY TIME CHARTER EQUIVALENT, OR TCE, RATES OBTAINED BY COMPANY’S FLEET WAS $10,463 PER DAY FOR QTR; 08/05/2018 – Genco Shipping & Trading 1Q Loss $55.8M; 08/05/2018 – GENCO SHIPPING 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.61, EST. EPS 1C

Among 4 analysts covering Genco Shipping (NYSE:GNK), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Genco Shipping had 8 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital maintained Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $9.5 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. The rating was maintained by Noble Financial with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 6. Maxim Group maintained Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating.

More notable recent Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Genco Shipping & Trading Limitedâ€™s (NYSE:GNK) Return On Capital Employed Might Be A Concern – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Is Bull Theory On Shipping Stock Rebirth Just Wishful Thinking? – Benzinga” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s (NYSE:GNK) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Have A Particularly Volatile Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Ocean Rate Report: Capesize Bulker Rates Are “Electrifying” – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company has market cap of $377.41 million. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ores, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It has a 24.69 P/E ratio. The firm charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 21.27 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Strategies owns 14,290 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv stated it has 90 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Ltd Company holds 0.27% or 3.23 million shares in its portfolio. 59,140 were reported by Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Liability. Blair William And Il has 0.23% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Nomura Asset Mgmt Communications Ltd reported 0.77% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Fred Alger Management holds 0.02% or 30,912 shares in its portfolio. Alexandria Cap Ltd Liability Corp has 0.13% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Wetherby Asset Mngmt reported 37,844 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Envestnet Asset Mngmt invested in 874,374 shares. The Colorado-based Cetera Limited Com has invested 0.25% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Sageworth Tru, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 413 shares. 40,884 are owned by Lmr Prtn Llp. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 315,749 shares or 0.6% of the stock. 8,616 were reported by Phocas Fincl.