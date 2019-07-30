EPS for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) Expected At $-0.41; Bmc Stock Holdings (BMCH) Shorts Down By 5.48%

Analysts expect Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) to report $-0.41 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.51 EPS change or 510.00% from last quarter’s $0.1 EPS. After having $-0.20 EPS previously, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s analysts see 105.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $9.62. About 74,619 shares traded. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) has declined 51.90% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.33% the S&P500. Some Historical GNK News: 02/04/2018 – Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Appoints Commercial Director, Minor Bulk, Europe; 29/05/2018 – FEDEX – GOODWILL CHARGE IS RELATED TO REDUCTION OF VALUE OF GOODWILL RECORDED DUE TO JANUARY 2015 ACQUISITION OF GENCO DISTRIBUTION SYSTEM; 29/03/2018 – Strategic Value Partners: SVP’s John Brantl to Resign From Genco Shipping and Trading Ltd.’s Board of Directors; 23/04/2018 – DJ Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNK); 06/03/2018 Genco Shipping to Acquire Bulk Carriers to Meet Demand Growth; 29/03/2018 – STRATEGIC VALUE PARTNERS SAYS ON MARCH 26, JOHN BRANTL, MANAGING DIRECTOR OF SVP, INTENDS TO RESIGN FROM GENCO SHIPPING & TRADING’S BOARD – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – GENCO SHIPPING 1Q REV. $76.9M, EST. $57.0M; 08/05/2018 – Genco Shipping & Trading 1Q Rev $76.9M; 29/03/2018 – STRATEGIC VALUE PARTNERS SAYS INTENDS TO DESIGNATE DANIEL HAN, TO REPLACE JOHN BRANTL ON GENCO SHIPPING & TRADING’S BOARD; 08/05/2018 – GENCO SHIPPING 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.61, EST. EPS 1C

Bmc Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) had a decrease of 5.48% in short interest. BMCH’s SI was 2.65M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 5.48% from 2.81 million shares previously. With 410,500 avg volume, 7 days are for Bmc Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH)’s short sellers to cover BMCH’s short positions. The SI to Bmc Stock Holdings Inc’s float is 4.25%. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $21.6. About 228,859 shares traded. BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMCH) has risen 14.19% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BMCH News: 15/05/2018 RAGING CAPITAL ADDED QCOM, BPOP, JELD, YY, BMCH IN 1Q: 13F

Among 4 analysts covering Genco Shipping (NYSE:GNK), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Genco Shipping had 8 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of GNK in report on Wednesday, March 6 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Noble Financial given on Wednesday, March 6. The stock of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Maxim Group. The stock has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Wednesday, March 6.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company has market cap of $400.74 million. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ores, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It has a 26.21 P/E ratio. The firm charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.