EPS for GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (GCP) Expected At $0.34; Riverpark Capital Management Raised Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Stake By $2.37 Million

Riverpark Capital Management Llc increased Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) stake by 25.24% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Riverpark Capital Management Llc acquired 11,664 shares as Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)’s stock declined 8.06%. The Riverpark Capital Management Llc holds 57,877 shares with $11.79 million value, up from 46,213 last quarter. Palo Alto Networks Inc now has $20.12 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.97% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $210.49. About 415,491 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 23/04/2018 – KACHER SEES POTENTIAL 90% UPSIDE FOR PANW OVER NEXT 2 YEARS; 01/05/2018 – Plant Prefab Completes New Prefabricated Residence in Palo Alto; 26/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Y–Expand Emergency Department Facilities – 640-396 VA Palo Alto HCS -; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aaa To Palo Alto Usd’s (CA) Go Bonds (Election of 2008), Series 2018; Outlook Stable; 22/04/2018 – DJ Palo Alto Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PANW); 07/03/2018 Palo Alto Networks Rises for 9 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST SAYS PALO VERDE 3 RESTARTS AFTER REFUELING OUTAGE; 16/05/2018 – Luminate Recognized as a Cool Vendor in Cloud Security by Gartner; 22/05/2018 – Medigate Announces Medical Device Cybersecurity App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 09/04/2018 – PINNACLE WEST’S PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR IN ARIZ. CUT TO 0%: NRC

Analysts expect GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) to report $0.34 EPS on November, 5.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.34 EPS. GCP’s profit would be $24.70M giving it 14.04 P/E if the $0.34 EPS is correct. After having $0.19 EPS previously, GCP Applied Technologies Inc.’s analysts see 78.95% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $19.09. About 69,709 shares traded. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) has declined 23.24% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical GCP News: 14/05/2018 – GOOGLE ADDS FIVE NEW LIFE SCIENCE PLATFORM PARTNERS TO GCP: CRN; 08/05/2018 – GCP Applied Technologies Acquires R.I.W. Limited; 08/05/2018 – GCP APPLIED TECHNOLOGIES INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.09; 17/04/2018 – Terraform Enterprise Expands Private Install Environments to Include AWS, Azure, GCP, and VMware; 23/04/2018 – DJ GCP Applied Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GCP); 11/05/2018 – GCP Applied Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – GCP STUDENT LIVING PLC DIGS.L – HY DIVIDENDS FOR PERIOD 2.82P; 10/04/2018 – GCP APPLIED – SECOND AMENDMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO APRIL 2023, DOES NOT CHANGE INTEREST RATE MARGINS; 08/05/2018 – GCP APPLIED TECHNOLOGIES – SEES 2018 ADJ EPS $0.99 TO $1.18; 26/04/2018 – GCP INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENTS LTD GCPI.L – PROCEEDS SHALL BE USED TO FINANCE INVESTMENT IN AN OPERATIONAL OFFSHORE WIND PROJECT LOCATED IN UK

More notable recent GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Good Is GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) At Creating Shareholder Value? – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “GCP Applied Technologies (GCP) Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition – StreetInsider.com” published on October 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Rebalance moves companies among MidCap, SmallCap indexes – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Going long with Starboard Value called winning strategy – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Those Who Purchased GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) Shares A Year Ago Have A 19% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. produces and sells specialty construction chemicals, specialty building materials, and packaging sealants and coatings worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.39 billion. The Company’s Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management system under the VERIFI brand; and cement additives under the CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands. It has a 18.73 P/E ratio. The company's Specialty Building Materials segment provides building envelope products to protect structures from water, and manages air and vapor transmission through building walls under the BITUTHENE, PREPRUFE, ADPRUFE, HYDRODUCT, ADCOR, SILCOR, and PERM-A-BARRIER brands; and residential building products comprising roofing underlayments, flashings, and weather barriers under the ICE & WATER SHIELD, TRI-FLEX, and VYCOR brands.

More notable recent Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Is Expected To Breakeven – Yahoo Finance” on October 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Palo Alto gains a bull at SunTrust – Seeking Alpha” on October 02, 2019. More interesting news about Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Palo Alto Networks Gives Investors a Look at Its Future – The Motley Fool” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Palo Alto: Growth By Headcount – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Among 8 analysts covering Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Palo Alto Networks has $30000 highest and $19500 lowest target. $256.22’s average target is 21.73% above currents $210.49 stock price. Palo Alto Networks had 13 analyst reports since April 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, September 5, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Tuesday, August 20. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, September 5 by JP Morgan. The stock of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, September 5. The company was maintained on Thursday, September 5 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has “Underperform” rating given on Thursday, September 5 by Credit Suisse.