EPS for Gates Industrial plc (GTES) Expected At $0.27; American Electric Power Co (AEP) Has 1.19 Sentiment

Analysts expect Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES) to report $0.27 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 27.03% from last quarter’s $0.37 EPS. GTES’s profit would be $78.31 million giving it 10.51 P/E if the $0.27 EPS is correct. After having $0.27 EPS previously, Gates Industrial Corporation plc’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.84% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $11.35. About 289,491 shares traded. Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES) has declined 16.83% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GTES News: 13/03/2018 – Gates Industrial Full Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2017 Results Posted on investors.gates.com; 13/03/2018 – GATES INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION PLC – QTRLY SHR $0.47 FROM CONT OPS; 02/05/2018 – Gates Industrial FY Total Rev Growth Is Now Expected to Be in the Range of 8.0% to 11.0%,; 16/04/2018 – Gates Industrial to Release First-Quarter 2018 Earnings on Wednesday, May 2, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Blackstone Adds Gates Industrial Corp. Plc: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Gates Acquires Rapro to Strengthen its European Fluid Power Business; 13/03/2018 – Gates Industrial 4Q EPS 46c; 13/03/2018 – GATES INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION PLC GTES.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 7.5 TO 10.5 PCT; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gates Industrial Corporation plc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTES); 13/03/2018 – GATES INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION PLC – FOURTH-QUARTER SALES OF $781.8 MLN, A 17.1% INCREASE OVER PRIOR-YEAR QUARTER

American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP) investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 352 funds increased or started new positions, while 296 sold and reduced holdings in American Electric Power Co Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 352.66 million shares, down from 357.33 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding American Electric Power Co Inc in top ten positions increased from 5 to 6 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 38 Reduced: 258 Increased: 246 New Position: 106.

Among 2 analysts covering Gates Industrial Corporation plc Ordinary Shares (NYSE:GTES), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Gates Industrial Corporation plc Ordinary Shares had 2 analyst reports since June 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 10 by Morgan Stanley. Goldman Sachs upgraded Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES) rating on Tuesday, June 25. Goldman Sachs has “Buy” rating and $1500 target.

More notable recent Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “NYSE Gets New Cannabis ETF With Unique Characteristics – Forbes” on July 08, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Gates Industrial to Release Second-Quarter 2019 Earnings on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 – PRNewswire” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Gates Industrial Corporation plcâ€™s (NYSE:GTES) Weak Investment Returns Worry You? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES): What Are The Future Prospects? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 25, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Gates Industrial Corporation plc manufactures and sells engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.29 billion. The Company’s power transmission products include synchronous belts, V-belts, CVT belts, or micro-V belts, as well as related components, including sprockets, pulleys, water pumps, tensioners, or other accessories. It has a 4.02 P/E ratio. The company's power transmission product applications comprise stationary drives, mobile drives, engine systems, personal mobility products, and vertical lifts.

The stock increased 0.11% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $89.61. About 1.66M shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) has risen 26.73% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.30% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 25/04/2018 – Ohio PUC: PUCO adopts settlement agreement in AEP Ohio electric security plan PUCO adopts settlement agreement in AEP Ohio; 02/04/2018 – American Electric Power Seeks Bids for Coal; 24/04/2018 – PSO, Customer Groups Seek Approval of Wind Catcher Agreement; 24/04/2018 – AEP Investing In Regulated Businesses To Build Energy System Of The Future, Shareholders Learn At Company’s Annual Meeting; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – PLAN TO INVEST $17.7 BLN IN CAPITAL OVER NEXT THREE YEARS; 19/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – AEP FILED UPDATED TRANSMISSION FORMULA RATES THAT INCORPORATE BENEFITS OF TAX REFORM FOR TRANSMISSION CUSTOMERS; 03/05/2018 – AEP Releases 2018 Corporate Accountability Report; 19/04/2018 – AEP Reaches Settlement on Transmission Return on Equity for Eastern Companies; lncorporates Benefits of Tax Reform Into Transmission Rates; 16/04/2018 – Black & Veatch’s BOLD® consultant status to drive new wave of power transmission infrastructure; 16/04/2018 – SWEPCO Announces Louisiana Settlement Supporting Wind Catcher Energy Connection

More notable recent American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should You Know About The Future Of American Electric Power Company, Inc.’s (NYSE:AEP)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “AEP Schedules Live Webcast Of Quarterly Earnings Call – PRNewswire” published on July 18, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “AEP Seeks To Add 1,485 MW Of New Wind Generation From Three Wind Facilities In Oklahoma – PRNewswire” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “AEP Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Stock – PRNewswire” published on July 23, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “How the Case for Owning American Electric Power for the Next Decade Has Changed – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Rare Infrastructure Ltd holds 6.76% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. for 1.18 million shares. Stralem & Co Inc owns 85,620 shares or 3.28% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Crow Point Partners Llc has 3.26% invested in the company for 230,000 shares. The Australia-based Commonwealth Bank Of Australia has invested 2.63% in the stock. Keystone Financial Planning Inc., a Ohio-based fund reported 62,427 shares.