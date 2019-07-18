EPS for Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. (GDI) Expected At $0.24; Auris Medical Holding Aghares (EARS) SI Increased By 46.03%

Auris Medical Holding Aghares (NASDAQ:EARS) had an increase of 46.03% in short interest. EARS’s SI was 1.21M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 46.03% from 825,600 shares previously. With 2.37M avg volume, 1 days are for Auris Medical Holding Aghares (NASDAQ:EARS)’s short sellers to cover EARS’s short positions. The SI to Auris Medical Holding Aghares’s float is 5.18%. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.6. About 23,437 shares traded. Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) has declined 89.76% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 94.19% the S&P500. Some Historical EARS News: 04/05/2018 – Auris Medical Announces Publication Related to AM-111 in Peer-Reviewed Scientific Journal; 22/03/2018 AURIS MEDICAL HOLDING AG – PREPARING FOR HEALTH AUTHORITY DISCUSSIONS OF REGULATORY PATHWAY FOR AM-111 PROGRAM; 07/05/2018 – Auris Medical Receives Positive Scientific Advice from EMA on Development Plan and Regulatory Pathway for AM-111; 07/05/2018 – Auris Medical Holding to Provide Update on Plans for AM-111 Development Program on May 15; 07/05/2018 – AURIS MEDICAL – INTENDS TO PROVIDE UPDATE ON PLANS FOR ADVANCING AM-111 DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM AS PART OF A GENERAL STRATEGY UPDATE ON MAY 15

Analysts expect Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GDI) to report $0.24 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 17.24% from last quarter’s $0.29 EPS. GDI’s profit would be $48.47 million giving it 34.22 P/E if the $0.24 EPS is correct. After having $0.23 EPS previously, Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see 4.35% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $32.85. About 314,281 shares traded. Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GDI) has risen 5.38% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.95% the S&P500. Some Historical GDI News: 02/05/2018 – GARDNER DENVER SECONDARY PRICES AT $31.00/SHR; 26/04/2018 – GARDNER DENVER HOLDINGS INC – INCREASING FULL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE TO A RANGE OF $685 MLN TO $705 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Gardner Denver 1Q EPS 20c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gardner Denver Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GDI); 18/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES GARDNER DENVER’S CFR TO B1 FROM B2; OUTLOOK PO; 09/05/2018 – Gardner Denver Holdings Presenting at Conference May 22; 27/04/2018 – Gardner Denver Holdings Volume Surges Almost 19 Times Average; 30/04/2018 – Gardner Denver Holdings Volume Jumps Almost Six Times Average; 26/04/2018 – Gardner Denver 1Q Rev $619.6M; 02/05/2018 – Gardner Denver Announces Pricing of its Secondary Public Offering

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $6.63 billion. It operates through three divisions: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. It has a 24.86 P/E ratio. The Industrials segment designs, makes, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as provides associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. The company has market cap of $5.81 million. The Company’s product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing AM-125 for the treatment of vestibular disorders; and other pre-clinical stage products comprising AM-102 and AM-123.

