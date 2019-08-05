EPS for Gannett Co., Inc. (GCI) Expected At $0.10; Tripadvisor (TRIP)’s Sentiment Is 1.1

Analysts expect Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) to report $0.10 EPS on August, 6 before the open.They anticipate $0.21 EPS change or 67.74% from last quarter’s $0.31 EPS. GCI’s profit would be $11.45 million giving it 26.88 P/E if the $0.10 EPS is correct. After having $0.10 EPS previously, Gannett Co., Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 5.70% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $10.75. About 1.27M shares traded or 6.12% up from the average. Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) has declined 2.66% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GCI News: 07/05/2018 – Gannett 1Q ReachLocal Revenue $96.5M, Up 24.4%; 10/05/2018 – Gannett Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 07/03/2018 Gannett Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc for Mar. 14; 10/05/2018 – Gannett to Acquire WordStream Inc. for $120M Cash; 16/03/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 3 / 16 / 2018 – Gannett Publishing Services – Southern Region; 17/04/2018 – New York Post: Gannett sits out Tronc bidding; 07/05/2018 – GANNETT CO INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.00; 19/04/2018 – DJ Gannett Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GCI); 07/05/2018 – Gannett 1Q EPS 0c; 03/04/2018 – GANNETT CO INC – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO REPAY BORROWINGS UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

Tripadvisor Inc (TRIP) investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.16, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 164 investment professionals increased and opened new holdings, while 149 reduced and sold stakes in Tripadvisor Inc. The investment professionals in our database reported: 114.62 million shares, down from 116.77 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Tripadvisor Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 6 to 5 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 54 Reduced: 95 Increased: 114 New Position: 50.

The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $43.34. About 1.12 million shares traded. TripAdvisor, Inc. (TRIP) has declined 24.19% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical TRIP News: 08/05/2018 – TripAdvisor ‘Incrementally Positive’ About 2018 Revenue Prospects; 10/05/2018 – U.S. FCC fines Florida $120 million in ‘robocall’ case; 29/05/2018 – TripAdvisor Announces the “Most Excellent” Places to Travel Worldwide; 13/03/2018 TripAdvisor Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Russian agency offers fake restaurant reviews ahead of World Cup; 07/05/2018 – Hawaiian Airlines Reports April 2018 Traffic Statistics; 10/05/2018 – TripAdvisor Has a Massive Influence on a $5 Trillion+ (and Growing) Global Travel Economy, According to New Oxford Economics Study; 22/05/2018 – TripAdvisor Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for May. 30; 08/05/2018 – TripAdvisor Improves Ebitda View for 2018; 08/05/2018 – TripAdvisor 1Q Rev $378M

More notable recent TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: LH, AXP, TRIP – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “TripAdvisor Earnings: What to Watch – Nasdaq” published on August 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Do Analysts Think About TripAdvisor, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TRIP) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Circuit breakers trip as China’s Nasdaq-style bourse debuts – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Trump’s tariffs trip up the all-American RV industry – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Bares Capital Management Inc. holds 6.49% of its portfolio in TripAdvisor, Inc. for 4.49 million shares. Jackson Square Partners Llc owns 9.55 million shares or 2.69% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Broadview Advisors Llc has 2.22% invested in the company for 158,475 shares. The Massachusetts-based Par Capital Management Inc has invested 2.2% in the stock. Malaga Cove Capital Llc, a California-based fund reported 64,767 shares.

Analysts await TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, up 84.21% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.19 per share. TRIP’s profit will be $48.66M for 30.96 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by TripAdvisor, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 66.67% EPS growth.

TripAdvisor, Inc. operates as an online travel company. The company has market cap of $6.03 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Hotel and Non-Hotel. It has a 45.62 P/E ratio. The Company’s travel platform aggregates reviews and opinions of members about destinations, accommodations, activities and attractions, and restaurants, which enables users to research and plan their travel experiences, as well as book hotels, flights, cruises, vacation rentals, activities and attractions, and restaurant reservations.