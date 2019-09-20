EPS for Galapagos NV (GLPG) Expected At $-1.41; 3 Bullish Analysts Covering YY Inc. (YY)

Among 3 analysts covering YY (NASDAQ:YY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. YY has $8300 highest and $76.1000 lowest target. $78.70’s average target is 26.39% above currents $62.27 stock price. YY had 5 analyst reports since May 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, May 30 by Nomura. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, August 20. See YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) latest ratings:

20/08/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Buy Old Target: $98.0000 New Target: $83.0000 Maintain

05/08/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy New Target: $76.1000 Initiates Coverage On

30/05/2019 Broker: Nomura Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $81.0000 New Target: $77.0000 Upgrade

16/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

08/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

Analysts expect Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) to report $-1.41 EPS on October, 25.They anticipate $1.74 EPS change or 527.27% from last quarter’s $0.33 EPS. After having $-0.97 EPS previously, Galapagos NV’s analysts see 45.36% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $158.93. About 72,254 shares traded. Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) has risen 55.03% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.03% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPG News: 25/05/2018 – OXFORD ASSET MGMT REPORTS 0.5% SHORT POSITION IN GALAPAGOS: AFM; 25/04/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV GLPG.AS – CURRENT TOTAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS POSITION IS APPROXIMATELY EUR 1.1 BLN; 25/04/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV GLPG.AS – EXPECTS OPERATIONAL CASH BURN BETWEEN EUR 220 MLN AND EUR 240 MLN IN 2018; 25/04/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV GLPG.AS – QTRLY BASIC AND DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE EUR 0.73; 12/04/2018 – Galapagos announces ISABELA Phase 3 program in IPF; 25/04/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV GLPG.AS – TO INITIATE PHASE 2 STUDIES WITH GLPG1205 (IPF), ADDITIONAL CF TRIPLE COMBINATION, GLPG1972 (OSTEOARTHRITIS), AND MOR106 (ATOPIC DERMATITIS) LATER IN 2018; 05/03/2018 VMware: Dell Would Create an ‘Albatross,’ Says GBH — Barron’s Blog; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD, GALAPAGOS REPORT FILGOTINIB PHASE 2 STUDY RESULTS; 27/04/2018 – REG-Galapagos presents strong disease-modifying effects in preclinical model of osteoarthritis with GLPG1972 at OARSI 2018; 25/04/2018 – GALAPAGOS SEES FY OPER CASH FLOW EU220M TO EU240M

YY Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a live streaming platform in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $5.04 billion. It engages users to interact in live online group activities through voice, text, and video, as well as to create and organize groups of various sizes to discover and participate in a range of online activities, including music shows, online games, dating shows, live game broadcasting, and e-learning. It has a 15.41 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s primary product is YY Client, which enables users to engage in live interactions online; and provides access to user-created online social activities groups.

The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $62.27. About 723,238 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 08/03/2018 – YY: Total Amount Raised in This Round Is About $461.6 Million; 11/05/2018 – Schroder Adds Nutrien, Exits YY Inc: 13F; 05/03/2018 – YY INC – NUMBER OF ADSS PROPOSED TO BE OFFERED, SOLD AND DOLLAR AMOUNT PROPOSED TO BE RAISED IN PROPOSED IPO OF HUYA INC HAVE NOT YET BEEN DETERMINED; 08/03/2018 – YY RAISED ABOUT US$461.6M IN FINANCING ROUND WITH TENCENT; 08/03/2018 – YY INC – TOTAL AMOUNT RAISED IN LATEST ROUND BY HUYA IS ABOUT $461.6 MLN; 06/03/2018 – YY INC ADRS DOWN 7.1 PCT; VOLUME EXCEEDS TWICE 30-DAY AVG; 06/03/2018 – YY INC YY.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $127; 21/05/2018 – CITI NAMED SUCCESSOR DEPOSITARY BANK FOR YY INC.’S SPONSORED; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q NET REV. $557.4M, EST. $550.9M; 17/05/2018 – YY Announces Full Exercise of Over-allotment Option in HUYA Inc.’s Initial Public Offering

