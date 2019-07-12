EPS for Gaia, Inc. (GAIA) Expected At $-0.31; New York Community Bancorp (NYCB)’s Sentiment Is 0.89

New York Community Bancorp Inc (NYCB) investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.22, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 124 investment managers increased or opened new stock positions, while 139 decreased and sold their equity positions in New York Community Bancorp Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 285.75 million shares, down from 306.22 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding New York Community Bancorp Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 26 Reduced: 113 Increased: 72 New Position: 52.

Analysts expect Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) to report $-0.31 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 11.43% from last quarter’s $-0.35 EPS. After having $-0.36 EPS previously, Gaia, Inc.’s analysts see -13.89% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.99. About 256,263 shares traded or 166.79% up from the average. Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) has declined 47.88% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.31% the S&P500. Some Historical GAIA News: 07/05/2018 – Gaia 1Q Loss/Shr 39c; 17/05/2018 – Of A Kind: Gaia Repossi’s Japanese Bud Vases, Illustrated; 23/05/2018 – Gaia at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – Gaia Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Class a Common Stk; 19/04/2018 – DJ Gaia Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GAIA); 09/05/2018 – Gaia at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference May 23; 14/05/2018 – Adirondack Research & Management Exits Position in Gaia; 13/04/2018 – Gaia Trussardi Leaves Trussardi Group; 08/03/2018 – EpiVax and GAIA Vaccine Foundation Celebrate Women’s Achievements Throughout History and Across Nations; 01/05/2018 – Trilobites: Gaia’s Map of 1.3 Billion Stars Makes for a Milky Way in a Bottle

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding firm for New York Community Bank and New York Commercial Bank that offer banking products and financial services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company has market cap of $4.82 billion. The firm offers various deposit products that include checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, NOW and money market accounts, and non-interest-bearing accounts. It has a 13.23 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family loans; multi-family loans; commercial real estate loans; acquisition, development, and construction loans; specialty finance loans and leases; and other C&I loans consist primarily of home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as various consumer loans.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $437,789 activity.

Analysts await New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, down 5.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.2 per share. NYCB’s profit will be $88.80M for 13.58 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual earnings per share reported by New York Community Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Camarda Financial Advisors Llc holds 4.56% of its portfolio in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. for 206,292 shares. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd owns 6.54 million shares or 2.39% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Private Management Group Inc has 1.73% invested in the company for 3.00 million shares. The Kentucky-based Alphamark Advisors Llc has invested 1.5% in the stock. General American Investors Co Inc, a New York-based fund reported 1.00 million shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Gaia Inc (NASDAQ:GAIA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Gaia Inc had 8 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 1 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by Roth Capital. The rating was maintained by Roth Capital on Monday, March 4 with “Buy”. Lake Street maintained Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) rating on Tuesday, March 5. Lake Street has “Buy” rating and $20 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Roth Capital on Thursday, March 21.

Gaia, Inc. operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community that caters to a unique and underserved subscriber base worldwide. The company has market cap of $125.12 million. The firm has a digital content library of approximately 7,700 titles available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices anytime, anywhere commercial free. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s subscribers have unlimited access to a library of inspiring films, cutting edge documentaries, interviews, yoga classes, transformation related content, and others that are available to its subscribers for digital streaming.