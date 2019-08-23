EPS for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (GIII) Expected At $0.23; Renren American Depositary Shares Each Repre (RENN) Shorts Lowered By 6.16%

Renren Inc American Depositary Shares Each Repre (NYSE:RENN) had a decrease of 6.16% in short interest. RENN’s SI was 989,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 6.16% from 1.05 million shares previously. With 403,400 avg volume, 3 days are for Renren Inc American Depositary Shares Each Repre (NYSE:RENN)’s short sellers to cover RENN’s short positions. The SI to Renren Inc American Depositary Shares Each Repre’s float is 2.31%. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $0.83. About 7,746 shares traded. Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) has declined 58.60% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.60% the S&P500. Some Historical RENN News: 14/05/2018 – Renren Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F; 14/05/2018 – Renren Announces New Record Date for Cash Dividend; 07/05/2018 – RENREN INC QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO RENREN INC SHAREHOLDERS $0.05; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: RENREN 4Q LOSS PER ADS 79C; 13/05/2018 – Renren’s small investors take asset fight to SEC; 07/05/2018 – RENREN 4Q LOSS PER ADS $1.37; 27/03/2018 Trucker Path Rolls Out Electronic Logging Device (ELD) to Help Users Comply with Mandate; 07/05/2018 – Renren 4Q Loss $54.3M; 07/05/2018 – Renren 4Q Loss/Shr 5c; 30/04/2018 – Renren Will Continue to Operate SNS, Used-Auto, SaaS Businesses

Analysts expect G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) to report $0.23 EPS on September, 5.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 4.55% from last quarter’s $0.22 EPS. GIII’s profit would be $11.26 million giving it 23.18 P/E if the $0.23 EPS is correct. After having $0.25 EPS previously, G-III Apparel Group, Ltd.’s analysts see -8.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $21.33. About 369,768 shares traded. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) has declined 36.04% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GIII News: 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees FY19 Net $97M-Net $102M; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees FY19 Adjusted EBITDA $218M-$227M; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel 4Q Adj EPS 26c; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees FY19 Adj EPS $1.98-Adj EPS $2.08; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees FY19 EPS $1.90-EPS $2.00; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees 2019 Sales $2.94B; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees 1Q Loss/Shr 4c-Loss 14c; 30/05/2018 – Harley-Davidson And G-III Apparel Partner For Apparel In Asia — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – G-lll APPAREL GROUP LTD Glll.O SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR $1.98 TO $2.08; 19/04/2018 – DJ G-III Apparel Group Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GIII)

Since June 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.09 million activity. 40,479 shares valued at $1.03M were bought by GOLDFARB MORRIS on Thursday, June 13.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and markets men's and women's apparel. The company has market cap of $1.04 billion. It operates in two divisions, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. It has a 7.64 P/E ratio. The company's products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 20 investors sold G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. shares while 72 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 47.83 million shares or 1.18% more from 47.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Company Can reported 57,801 shares. Bowling Portfolio Mgmt Lc holds 0.29% or 46,085 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Tech Lc reported 296,700 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Communications stated it has 50,392 shares. Greenwood Cap Assoc Ltd Liability Co has 0.2% invested in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) for 19,528 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 10,357 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Phocas Corp invested in 1.26% or 312,647 shares. Kbc Group Nv holds 0.01% of its portfolio in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) for 18,239 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 14,140 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans, a Minnesota-based fund reported 447,396 shares. Cooper Creek Prns Mgmt has 139,527 shares. Axa has invested 0.02% in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII). Comerica Bank & Trust owns 42,871 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Lc accumulated 531,855 shares. Gam Holding Ag stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII).

Among 5 analysts covering G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. G-III Apparel Group has $55 highest and $3700 lowest target. $44’s average target is 106.28% above currents $21.33 stock price. G-III Apparel Group had 11 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of GIII in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. The stock of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Friday, March 22. The company was maintained on Friday, March 22 by Barclays Capital. As per Monday, August 19, the company rating was maintained by B. Riley & Co. The rating was initiated by Bank of America with “Buy” on Friday, March 1. On Friday, March 22 the stock rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy”.

Renren Inc. operates a social networking Internet platform in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $57.69 million. It operates through two divisions, Renren and Internet Finance. It has a 0.69 P/E ratio. The firm operates Renren.com and Renren Mobile App that enable users to communicate and stay connected with friends, classmates, family members, and co-workers; and woxiu.com, a PC social video platform for users to stream their performances live to viewers.

