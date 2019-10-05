EPS for Fulton Financial (FULT) Expected At $0.35; Shorts at Ttec Holdings (TTEC) Raised By 17.52%

Analysts expect Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) to report $0.35 EPS on October, 15.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 5.41% from last quarter’s $0.37 EPS. FULT’s profit would be $58.19M giving it 11.34 P/E if the $0.35 EPS is correct. After having $0.35 EPS previously, Fulton Financial Corporation’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $15.88. About 472,185 shares traded. Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) has declined 2.07% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical FULT News: 17/04/2018 – Fulton Financial Reports First Quarter Net Income of $49.5 Million, or $0.28 Per Share; 17/04/2018 – Fulton Fincl 1Q EPS 28c; 20/03/2018 – Fulton Fincl Raises Dividend to 12c; 22/03/2018 – Fulton Financial Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 20/03/2018 – FULTON FINL BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 19/03/2018 – More details from $KTOS management on Fulton, his role at the company, and impact on its financial statements is necessary; 20/03/2018 – FULTON FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY DIVIDEND INCREASED BY ONE CENT PER SHARE FROM DIVIDEND PAID IN JAN 2018; 22/05/2018 – Bank Regulator Approves Merger of Three Fulton Financial Corporation Subsidiary Banks; 20/03/2018 – FULTON FINL BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 12C/SHR FROM 11C, EST. 12C; 29/03/2018 – City of Chicago: Historic Fulton Market Property Proposed for Tax Incentive

Ttec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) had an increase of 17.52% in short interest. TTEC’s SI was 424,000 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 17.52% from 360,800 shares previously. With 86,500 avg volume, 5 days are for Ttec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC)’s short sellers to cover TTEC’s short positions. The SI to Ttec Holdings Inc’s float is 3%. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $48.48. About 46,633 shares traded. TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) has risen 47.55% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.55% the S&P500. Some Historical TTEC News: 12/04/2018 – Denver-Based TTEC Announces 14% Increase in Number of Organizations Supported by Community Foundation Activities Since 2016; 16/04/2018 – TTEC at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 08/05/2018 – TTEC Holdings Confirms Outlook for Full Yr 2018; 12/03/2018 – TTEC 4Q REV. $426.6M, EST. $383.5M (2 EST.); 12/03/2018 – TTEC Holdings 4Q Rev $426.6M; 12/03/2018 – TTEC HOLDINGS INC – NON-GAAP EBITDA MARGIN ESTIMATED BETWEEN 13.0 AND 13.3 PERCENT IN 2018; 08/05/2018 – TTEC Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 42c; 12/03/2018 – TTEC Holdings 4Q Loss $41.5M; 09/04/2018 – TTEC Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 16-18; 08/05/2018 – TTEC Holdings Backs 2018 Rev $1.505B-$1.525B

More notable recent TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can You Imagine How TTEC Holdings’s (NASDAQ:TTEC) Shareholders Feel About The 99% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “TTEC Holdings declares $0.32 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “TTEC’s Board of Directors Declared an Increase in the Semi-Annual Cash Dividend – StreetInsider.com” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “TTEC Wins Gold Award for Leadership Development by Brandon Hall Group – Benzinga” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “TTEC Holdings, Inc. (TTEC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 27, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 26, 2019.

TeleTech Holdings, Inc. provides technology enabled customer experience services. The company has market cap of $2.25 billion. It operates through four divisions: Customer Management Services, Customer Growth Services, Customer Technology Services, and Customer Strategy Services. It has a 40.03 P/E ratio. The Customer Management Services segment offers customer experience delivery solutions, which integrate technology with customer experience professionals to optimize the customer experience across various channels and stages of the customer lifecycle from an onshore, offshore, or work-from-home environment.

More notable recent Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Buy Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 4 Days? – Yahoo Finance” on September 25, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Fulton Bank, consolidation complete, eyes expansion – Philadelphia Business Journal” published on September 17, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Fulton Financial Corporation Announces Dates for Third Quarter Earnings Release and Webcast – Business Wire” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Fulton Financial Announces Successful Consolidation of Lafayette Ambassador Bank and The Columbia Bank into Fulton Bank – Business Wire” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “When Should You Buy Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 02, 2019.