EPS for Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (FLGT) Expected At $-0.04; Lakeland Bancorp (LBAI)’s Sentiment Is 1.34

Analysts expect Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) to report $-0.04 EPS on August, 5 after the close.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $-0.04 EPS. After having $-0.09 EPS previously, Fulgent Genetics, Inc.’s analysts see -55.56% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $6.25. About 11,263 shares traded or 17.57% up from the average. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) has risen 43.56% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.13% the S&P500. Some Historical FLGT News: 07/05/2018 – Fulgent Genetics 1Q Loss/Shr 11c; 22/04/2018 DJ Fulgent Genetics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLGT); 07/05/2018 – Fulgent Genetics 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c

Lakeland Bancorp Inc (LBAI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.11, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 59 investment managers increased or started new holdings, while 44 sold and decreased their equity positions in Lakeland Bancorp Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 27.24 million shares, up from 26.55 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Lakeland Bancorp Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 13 Reduced: 31 Increased: 42 New Position: 17.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc., a technology company, focuses on providing genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. The company has market cap of $114.53 million. The company's technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes. It currently has negative earnings. It primarily serves hospitals and medical institutions.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc holds 2.06% of its portfolio in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. for 331,156 shares. Banc Funds Co Llc owns 1.42 million shares or 1.58% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Highlander Capital Management Llc has 1.27% invested in the company for 137,727 shares. The Connecticut-based Cardinal Capital Management Llc Ct has invested 1.15% in the stock. Jcsd Capital Llc, a California-based fund reported 97,162 shares.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Lakeland Bank that provides financial services and products for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company has market cap of $835.81 million. It offers commercial banking depository products, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing solutions, as well as merchant credit card services; and wire transfer, Internet banking, mobile banking, night depository, and cash management services. It has a 12.56 P/E ratio. The firm also provides consumer banking services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

Analysts await Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, up 2.86% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.35 per share. LBAI’s profit will be $18.16 million for 11.51 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.86% EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.85% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $16.57. About 126,937 shares traded. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (LBAI) has declined 18.43% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.86% the S&P500.