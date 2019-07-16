EPS for FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) Expected At $0.19; Ingles Markets – Class A (IMKTA) SI Increased By 0.67%

Ingles Markets Incorporated – Class A (NASDAQ:IMKTA) had an increase of 0.67% in short interest. IMKTA’s SI was 1.34 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 0.67% from 1.33 million shares previously. With 46,700 avg volume, 29 days are for Ingles Markets Incorporated – Class A (NASDAQ:IMKTA)’s short sellers to cover IMKTA’s short positions. The SI to Ingles Markets Incorporated – Class A’s float is 9.5%. It closed at $32.29 lastly. It is down 7.17% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical IMKTA News: 16/05/2018 – Moody’s: Ingles Markets’ Ba3 Reflects Solid Regional Franchise, Real Estate Base, Adequate Liquidity; 25/05/2018 – El Corte Ingles IPO would need serious preparatory work – sources [15:37 BST25 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 22/03/2018 – Research Report Identifies Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, National Western Life Group, Impinj, Ingles Markets, RCI Hospit; 30/05/2018 – Pura Naturals Announces Additional Staff Appointments in Sales and Marketing; 25/05/2018 – El Corte Ingles IPO would need serious preparatory work; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s places lngles’ Ba3 CFR on Review for Upgrade; 08/03/2018 Ingles Markets Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – lngles Markets, Incorporated Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 13/03/2018 – GAMCO Comments on lngles Markets’ 2018 Annual Meeting; 02/04/2018 – Ingles Markets, Incorporated Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Analysts expect FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) to report $0.19 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.19 EPS. FSK’s profit would be $99.31 million giving it 8.01 P/E if the $0.19 EPS is correct. After having $0.18 EPS previously, FS KKR Capital Corp.’s analysts see 5.56% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $6.09. About 1.74 million shares traded or 8.44% up from the average. FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) has declined 20.52% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.95% the S&P500.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development firm specializing in investments in debt securities. The company has market cap of $3.18 billion. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It has a 2.98 P/E ratio. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

More notable recent FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “FSK Prices Public Offering of $400 Million 4.625% Notes Due 2024 – PRNewswire” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Dropped The Ball On Generac Holdings (GNRC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About AMC Networks Inc (AMCX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

More notable recent Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Ingles Markets, Incorporated (IMKTA) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “IMKTA vs. WMT: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Ingles Markets, Incorporated Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend – Business Wire” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Kroger’s (KR) Q1 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Decline Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ingles Markets, Incorporated (IMKTA) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. The company has market cap of $654.19 million. The Company’s supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods and other perishables, and non-food products; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items. It has a 8.17 P/E ratio. The firm modern stores provide home meal replacement items, delicatessens, bakeries, floral departments, and greeting cards, as well as various selections of organic, beverage, and health-related items.