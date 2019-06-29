EPS for Frontier Communications (FTR) Expected At $-0.34; Maryland Capital Management Has Decreased Summit Finl Grp (SMMF) Holding By $486,096

Analysts expect Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:FTR) to report $-0.34 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.46 EPS change or 57.50% from last quarter’s $-0.8 EPS. After having $-0.18 EPS previously, Frontier Communications Corporation’s analysts see 88.89% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.94% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1.75. About 2.86M shares traded. Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:FTR) has declined 77.71% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 82.14% the S&P500. Some Historical FTR News: 21/03/2018 – FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS SAYS ON MARCH 19, CO ISSUED $1.6 BLN AMOUNT OF 8.500% SECOND LIEN SECURED NOTES DUE 2026 – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – Frontier Communications Partners with California Secretary of State to Increase Civic Engagement; 26/03/2018 – Frontier Commun and CWA West Virginia Reach Tentative Agreement; 07/03/2018 – S&P REVISES FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘B-‘; 09/04/2018 – FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS PARTNERS WITH CALIFORNIA SECRETARY OF S; 07/03/2018 – FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEG BY MOODY’S; 01/05/2018 – Frontier Posts Narrower Loss — Market Mover; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s downgrades the rating of certificates issued by PREFERREDPLUS Trust Series CZN-1, a Structured Note; 22/05/2018 – MEDIA-Frontier Communications is talking with bondholders after failed asset auction – Bloomberg; 29/03/2018 – Michigan PSC: U-20050 – Frontier Communications of America, Inc. – Public Comments Due May 11, 2018

Maryland Capital Management decreased Summit Finl Grp (SMMF) stake by 48.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Maryland Capital Management sold 18,696 shares as Summit Finl Grp (SMMF)’s stock rose 5.36%. The Maryland Capital Management holds 20,000 shares with $530,000 value, down from 38,696 last quarter. Summit Finl Grp now has $342.16M valuation. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $26.85. About 40,583 shares traded or 80.18% up from the average. Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) has risen 0.20% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SMMF News: 26/04/2018 – SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP INC SMMF.O – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND PAID TO SHAREHOLDERS INCREASED 18.2 PERCENT TO $0.13 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Summit Financial 1Q EPS 60c; 08/05/2018 – Summit to Participate in the D.A. Davidson 20th Annual Financial Institutions Conference; 22/04/2018 – DJ Summit Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMMF); 23/03/2018 Steven W. Lieberman Is Recognized, For A Record 16th Consecutive Year, As Summit Financial Resources Inc.’s Investment Leader

Frontier Communications Corporation provides communications services to residential, business, and wholesale clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $184.26 million. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper based networks to residential customers. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides broadband, Ethernet, traditional circuit-based, data and optical transport, and voice services, as well as Multiprotocol Label Switching and Time Division Multiplexing services to small business, medium business, and larger enterprises, as well as sells customer premise equipment.

Among 6 analysts covering Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR), 0 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Frontier Communications had 9 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo downgraded it to “Underperform” rating and $1.75 target in Tuesday, January 8 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Sell” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, June 20. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Sell”. The stock of Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:FTR) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, February 27. The stock has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, February 27.

More notable recent Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:FTR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Frontier Communications Stock Fell Wednesday – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “S&P trims Frontier Communications ratings, expecting overhaul – Seeking Alpha” published on June 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Frontier Communications: Potential Restructuring Incoming – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:FTR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Better Buy: CenturyLink vs. Frontier Communications – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Frontier names directors to finance committee; bonds dip – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 2.00, from 0 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 1 investors sold Frontier Communications Corporation shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 17 shares or 6.25% more from 16 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Management Llc holds 0% or 16 shares. Ruggie Gp holds 1 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold SMMF shares while 16 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 2.99 million shares or 6.06% more from 2.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Gp invested in 458,318 shares. Intll Grp Inc accumulated 7,159 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 2,328 shares. Renaissance Techs Lc reported 260,835 shares. Barclays Pcl has 4,560 shares. Pacific Ridge Capital Prtnrs Ltd Com accumulated 1.26% or 176,853 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 15,966 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citigroup has 2,771 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Hillsdale Inv Management has invested 0.11% in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF). Cornercap Invest Counsel holds 21,760 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Argent Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF). Nebraska-based Ameritas Investment Prns Incorporated has invested 0% in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF). Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 13,609 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Maryland Mngmt reported 20,000 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Pinnacle Hldg Ltd Liability Com has 103,259 shares.

Analysts await Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.54 EPS, up 5.88% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.51 per share. SMMF’s profit will be $6.88M for 12.43 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by Summit Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.

Maryland Capital Management increased Mc Donalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) stake by 2,354 shares to 27,365 valued at $5.20 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) stake by 4,301 shares and now owns 55,917 shares. Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) was raised too.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 sale for $65,924 activity. 744 Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) shares with value of $17,819 were bought by HINKLE GARY L. $102,200 worth of Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) was bought by Kitzmiller Jason A on Friday, June 21. $54,095 worth of Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) was sold by MCDANIEL DUKE A on Monday, February 4.

More notable recent Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) Is A Top Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Summit Financial Group, Inc. (SMMF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 13, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Hooker Furniture Corporation (HOFT) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Summit Financial Group, Inc. Announces Sale of Summit Insurance Services – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 03, 2019.