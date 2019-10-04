EPS for FreightCar America, Inc. (RAIL) Expected At $-0.39; Shorts at RHINO RESOURCE PARTNERS LP (RHNO) Raised By 216.67%

Analysts expect FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) to report $-0.39 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 22.00% from last quarter’s $-0.5 EPS. After having $-0.41 EPS previously, FreightCar America, Inc.’s analysts see -4.88% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $4.59. About 1,437 shares traded. FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) has declined 68.81% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.81% the S&P500. Some Historical RAIL News: 05/04/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Insulet, Karyopharm Therapeutics, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V, Cision Ltd., Freightcar A; 02/05/2018 – FreightCar America 1Q Rev $83M; 19/04/2018 – DJ FreightCar America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RAIL); 30/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Aldeyra Therapeutics, Freightcar America, Bank of Hawaii, Heritage-Crystal Clean, Amedi; 02/05/2018 – FreightCar America Raising Delivery Outlook for 2018; 02/05/2018 – FreightCar America 1Q Loss/Shr 51c

RHINO RESOURCE PARTNERS LP (OTCMKTS:RHNO) had an increase of 216.67% in short interest. RHNO’s SI was 1,900 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 216.67% from 600 shares previously. With 2,600 avg volume, 1 days are for RHINO RESOURCE PARTNERS LP (OTCMKTS:RHNO)’s short sellers to cover RHNO’s short positions. It closed at $0.55 lastly. It is up 0.00% since October 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Spirit AeroSystems emerges as front-runner for Bombardier aerostructures plants -sources – Nasdaq” on October 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FreightCar America unveils new JV in Mexico – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Mercedes-Benz USA sues four largest U.S. railroads for alleged price fixing – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on October 02, 2019. More interesting news about FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Chuck Royce’s Firm Leaves FreightCar America at the Station – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Belt Tightening Continues For Railcar Maker – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 16 investors sold FreightCar America, Inc. shares while 17 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 14 raised stakes. 7.07 million shares or 16.29% less from 8.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 209,807 were reported by Millennium Mngmt Ltd Llc. Citigroup holds 0% or 10,653 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Brandywine Glob Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) for 296,900 shares. Captrust owns 801 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Lc stated it has 13,751 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 1,343 shares. Macquarie invested in 2,421 shares. Moreover, Ameriprise Inc has 0% invested in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) for 78,281 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 29,070 shares. Trexquant Inv Ltd Partnership, a Connecticut-based fund reported 11,873 shares. Pnc Fincl Ser Grp Inc Inc has 311 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jane Street Limited Liability Corporation owns 15,623 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 152,223 are owned by Ancora Limited Liability Co. Fairfax Financial Can holds 200,000 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Tower Research Cap Ltd Com (Trc) reported 0% of its portfolio in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL).

FreightCar America, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and sells railcars for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. The company has market cap of $58.01 million. The firm offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers, covered hoppers, and gondolas; intermodal flats, such as well cars; and non-intermodal flat cars comprising slab, hot slab, ribbon rail, and bulkhead flats. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides stainless steel and hybrid stainless steel, and aluminum-bodied railcars, such as coal cars; and mill gondolas, coil gondolas, triple hoppers, ore hoppers, ballast hopper cars, aggregate hopper cars, boxcars, woodchip hoppers, aluminum vehicle carriers, and articulated bulk container railcars.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $73,617 activity. MADDEN THOMAS A bought $12,417 worth of stock. Meyer James R bought $61,200 worth of stock.

Rhino Resource Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, produces, processes, and sells various grades of steam and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines in the United States. The company has market cap of $7.83 million. It operates mines in Kentucky, Ohio, West Virginia, and Utah. It currently has negative earnings. The firm markets its steam coal primarily to electric utility companies as fuel for their steam powered generators; and metallurgical coal primarily to steel and coke producers.