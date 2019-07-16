EPS for Frank's International N.V. (FI) Expected At $-0.06; Logan Capital Management Has Lowered Boeing Co (BA) Position By $2.55 Million

Analysts expect Frank's International N.V. (NYSE:FI) to report $-0.06 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 50.00% from last quarter’s $-0.12 EPS. After having $-0.13 EPS previously, Frank's International N.V.’s analysts see -53.85% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.89% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $5.68. About 211,996 shares traded. Frank's International N.V. (NYSE:FI) has declined 15.82% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.25% the S&P500. Some Historical FI News: 22/03/2018 – Frank’s International N.V. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference; 08/05/2018 – Frank’s International 1Q Loss $42.1M; 26/03/2018 – Frank’s International Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – Nigel Frank International enters a strategic partnership with Alpha Variance Solutions; 08/05/2018 – Frank’s International 1Q Rev $115.6M; 08/05/2018 – FRANKS INTERNATIONAL NV Fl.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $8 FROM $7; 23/03/2018 – Frank’s International Presenting at Conference Mar 27; 23/04/2018 – Congress should act quickly to fix Dodd-Frank’s ‘overcorrections’; 08/05/2018 – FRANK’S INTERNATIONAL 1Q REV. $115.6M, EST. $117.1M; 08/05/2018 – Frank’s International 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 18c

Logan Capital Management Inc decreased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 36.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Logan Capital Management Inc sold 6,690 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 15.82%. The Logan Capital Management Inc holds 11,814 shares with $4.51 million value, down from 18,504 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $203.45 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.02% or $3.72 during the last trading session, reaching $361.61. About 4.64 million shares traded or 3.18% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-Boeing considers turning used 777 passenger jets into cargo planes- Bloomberg; 13/03/2018 – Boeing Orders at 30 in Feb., Up From Jan. (Table); 08/03/2018 – Embraer CEO sees “very good” talks with Boeing, gov’t on tie-up; 06/03/2018 – Hawaiian Airlines Signs Letter of Intent for Buying 10 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner Aircraft; 29/05/2018 – BOEING’S HRINAK: TECHNOLOGY WILL CHANGE DEFENSE SECTOR; 10/05/2018 – Boeing Chairman and CEO Muilenburg to Speak at Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference May 31; 06/04/2018 – BOEING – ORDER IS VALUED AT $12 BLN; 09/03/2018 – ENDERS EXPECTS MORE AGGRESSIVE EFFORTS AT WTO BY BOEING THIS YR; 17/04/2018 – BOEING – BOEING TECHNICAL TEAM PROVIDING ASSISTANCE AT REQUEST AND UNDER DIRECTION OF U.S. NTSB AS THE AGENCY CONDUCTS ITS INVESTIGATION; 26/03/2018 – Boeing bets on Australian satellite company working to connect ‘hundreds of millions’ of IoT devices

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the gas and oil exploration and production companies in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.28 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: International Services, U.S. It currently has negative earnings. Services, Tubular Sales, and Blackhawk.

More notable recent Frank's International N.V. (NYSE:FI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Are Frank’s International N.V. (NYSE:FI) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Franks International NV (FI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Frank’s International: Taking The Right Steps? – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Frank's International N.V. (NYSE:FI) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Netflix’s Upcoming Competitors Are Spending Crazy Amounts on Content – Motley Fool” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 2, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.40, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 10 investors sold Frank's International N.V. shares while 29 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 85.01 million shares or 5.82% less from 90.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 0% invested in Frank's International N.V. (NYSE:FI) for 112,927 shares. Glenmede Trust Na reported 0% stake. Regions Fincl holds 0% or 3,608 shares. Brandywine Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.06% or 1.33 million shares. Michigan-based Comerica Fincl Bank has invested 0.02% in Frank's International N.V. (NYSE:FI). Comml Bank Of New York Mellon holds 0% or 384,033 shares in its portfolio. Engy Opportunities Capital Mgmt Limited Co holds 0.21% or 14,450 shares in its portfolio. California Employees Retirement reported 0% of its portfolio in Frank's International N.V. (NYSE:FI). Alliancebernstein Lp reported 103,400 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Lp holds 0% or 206,408 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 0% or 45,051 shares. Zeke Cap Advsr Limited Co accumulated 404,958 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Mariner Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 35,849 shares. Ontario – Canada-based National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Frank's International N.V. (NYSE:FI). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas owns 86,474 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. Shares for $5.03M were sold by McAllister Kevin G. Smith Gregory D sold 19,500 shares worth $7.83 million. CAPOZZI HEIDI B had sold 2,916 shares worth $1.20 million. 26,557 shares were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN, worth $10.50 million. 2,137 shares were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III, worth $873,712. Shares for $3.49 million were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Boeing Bags Massive U.S. Navy Drone Contract – Motley Fool” on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing: Buying The Bottom – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019, Fool.com published: “American Airlines and United Airlines Cancel More Boeing 737 MAX Flights – The Motley Fool” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Next 737 MAX un-grounding efforts – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Barr recuses himself from 737 MAX probe – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 49.95 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Among 10 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Boeing had 28 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Friday, March 8. UBS maintained the shares of BA in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. Buckingham Research maintained the shares of BA in report on Thursday, July 11 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Buy” on Thursday, March 14. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 26 by Robert W. Baird. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) earned “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Thursday, March 7. Cowen & Co maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, May 13 by Buckingham Research.