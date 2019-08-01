EPS for Frank's International N.V. (FI) Expected At $-0.06; Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL) Shorts Raised By 0.91%

Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) had an increase of 0.91% in short interest. KNSL’s SI was 862,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 0.91% from 854,500 shares previously. With 65,400 avg volume, 13 days are for Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL)’s short sellers to cover KNSL’s short positions. The SI to Kinsale Capital Group Inc’s float is 4.4%. The stock decreased 1.15% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $89.86. About 105,693 shares traded or 1.56% up from the average. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) has risen 53.61% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.61% the S&P500. Some Historical KNSL News: 27/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Kinsale Capital Group, K2M Group, PriceSmart, Arlington Asset Investment,; 24/05/2018 – Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend Declaration; 03/05/2018 – Kinsale Capital Group 1Q Net Earned Premiums $48.1M; 03/05/2018 – Kinsale Capital Group 1Q Rev $50.1M; 24/05/2018 – Kinsale Capital Group Declares Dividend of 7c; 04/05/2018 – Kinsale Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Kinsale Capital Group 1Q Gross Written Premiums $63.8M; 19/04/2018 DJ Kinsale Capital Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KNSL); 14/05/2018 – Atlanta Capital Company L L Buys 2.2% of Kinsale Capital; 03/05/2018 – Kinsale Capital Group 1Q EPS 34c

Analysts expect Frank's International N.V. (NYSE:FI) to report $-0.06 EPS on August, 6 before the open.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 50.00% from last quarter’s $-0.12 EPS. After having $-0.13 EPS previously, Frank's International N.V.’s analysts see -53.85% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.7. About 683,416 shares traded. Frank's International N.V. (NYSE:FI) has declined 31.08% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FI News: 08/05/2018 – Frank’s International 1Q Rev $115.6M; 23/03/2018 – Frank’s International Presenting at Conference Mar 27; 15/05/2018 – Dutch museums publish two hidden pages from Anne Frank’s diary; 08/05/2018 – Frank’s International 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 09/03/2018 FRANK’S DISMISSES PWC AS ACCOUNTING FIRM, NAMES KPMG; 24/05/2018 – Nigel Frank International enters a strategic partnership with Alpha Variance Solutions; 30/05/2018 – Frank’s International Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Frank’s International 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 18c; 15/05/2018 – Books: Researchers Uncover Two Hidden Pages in Anne Frank’s Diary; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Anne Frank’s diary hid pages of jokes, sex ed

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the gas and oil exploration and production companies in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.28 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: International Services, U.S. It currently has negative earnings. Services, Tubular Sales, and Blackhawk.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.40, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 10 investors sold Frank's International N.V. shares while 29 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 85.01 million shares or 5.82% less from 90.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo & Mn owns 44,710 shares. New York-based Citigroup Incorporated has invested 0% in Frank's International N.V. (NYSE:FI). Regions Fin Corp holds 3,608 shares. Barclays Plc reported 36,242 shares stake. Corecommodity Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 0.16% in Frank's International N.V. (NYSE:FI). Trexquant Invest L P holds 15,102 shares. Jane Street Gp owns 296,511 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt holds 829,518 shares. Comerica Commercial Bank holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Frank's International N.V. (NYSE:FI) for 349,228 shares. Nordea Inv Mgmt owns 7.38M shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Comm holds 101,747 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Northern reported 0% stake. Retail Bank Of America De has invested 0% in Frank's International N.V. (NYSE:FI). Blackrock Incorporated has 5.25 million shares. Cipher Capital Lp has 0.02% invested in Frank's International N.V. (NYSE:FI) for 43,897 shares.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.91 billion. The Company’s commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess casualty, general casualty, energy, professional liability, life sciences, product liability, allied health, health care, commercial property, management liability, environmental, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as homeowners insurance. It has a 43.18 P/E ratio. The firm markets and sells insurance products through a network of independent insurance brokers.