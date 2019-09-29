EPS for Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (FELE) Expected At $0.73; Clearwater Paper (CLW) Shorts Lowered By 11.27%

Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW) had a decrease of 11.27% in short interest. CLW’s SI was 1.06M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 11.27% from 1.20M shares previously. With 179,100 avg volume, 6 days are for Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW)’s short sellers to cover CLW’s short positions. The SI to Clearwater Paper Corporation’s float is 6.63%. The stock increased 2.88% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $21.08. About 236,456 shares traded or 18.77% up from the average. Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW) has declined 14.65% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.65% the S&P500. Some Historical CLW News: 06/03/2018 – CLEARWATER SEAFOODS INC – QTRLY DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE C$0.17; 30/04/2018 – Clearwater Compliance Names Veteran Strategists to Address, Prioritize Urgency Around Hospitals’ Cybersecurity Management; 08/05/2018 – Clearwater Seafoods 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.22; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS – INCURRED A NON-CASH IMPAIRMENT CHARGE OF $100 MLN IN QUARTER RELATED TO CLEARWATER ASSETS IN DEEP BASIN; 09/05/2018 – CLEARWATER SEAFOODS INC CLR.TO : BMO RAISES TO C$4.50 FROM C$3.75; 11/04/2018 – Suquamish Clearwater Casino Resort Gets VizExplorer Platform; 08/05/2018 – CLEARWATER SEAFOODS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.22; 29/03/2018 – World Institute of Scientology Enterprises (WISE) Clearwater Center Now Opened in Downtown Clearwater; 23/05/2018 – Clearwater Community Volunteers Center Unites Community Betterment Activists; 17/05/2018 – CLEARWATER PAPER CORP – IN CONNECTION WITH RETIREMENT OF DICKEY SIZE OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS WAS REDUCED TO SEVEN DIRECTORS EFFECTIVE MAY 14, 2018

Analysts expect Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) to report $0.73 EPS on October, 25.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 14.06% from last quarter's $0.64 EPS. FELE's profit would be $33.83 million giving it 16.38 P/E if the $0.73 EPS is correct. After having $0.70 EPS previously, Franklin Electric Co., Inc.'s analysts see 4.29% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $47.82. About 123,550 shares traded. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) has declined 0.62% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.62% the S&P500.

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $348.14 million. It operates in two divisions, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. It currently has negative earnings. The Consumer Products segment makes and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.56, from 1.88 in 2019Q1.

Franklin Electric Co., Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.22 billion. It operates in two divisions, Water Systems and Fueling Systems. It has a 23.55 P/E ratio. The Water Systems segment offers motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.47 in 2019Q1.