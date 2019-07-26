EPS for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF) Expected At $0.66; BROWNIES MARINE GROUP (BWMG) SI Decreased By 44.51%

Analysts expect Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) to report $0.66 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 17.86% from last quarter’s $0.56 EPS. FOXF’s profit would be $25.19M giving it 32.64 P/E if the $0.66 EPS is correct. After having $0.55 EPS previously, Fox Factory Holding Corp.’s analysts see 20.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $86.17. About 80,919 shares traded. Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) has risen 97.86% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 93.43% the S&P500. Some Historical FOXF News: 20/03/2018 – Fox Factory at Management Roadshow Hosted By CL King Today; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fox Factory Holding Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FOXF); 02/04/2018 – Fox Factory Holding Corp. vs SRAM, LLC | FWD Entered | 04/02/2018; 02/05/2018 – FOX FACTORY SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 43C TO 49C, EST. 46C; 02/05/2018 – Fox Factory Holding Sees FY Adj EPS $1.72-Adj EPS $1.86; 13/03/2018 Fox Factory Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Mar. 20; 02/05/2018 – FOX FACTORY 1Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 34C; 02/05/2018 – Fox Factory Holding 1Q EPS 55c; 01/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights ICF International, Strayer Education, Avid Technology, Fox Factory Holding, LegacyTexas Financ; 23/05/2018 – Fox Factory Presenting at Conference Jun 6

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.54 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 15 investors sold Fox Factory Holding Corp. shares while 57 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 35.82 million shares or 1.87% less from 36.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4 are held by Winslow Evans Crocker Inc. Dana Investment Advsr owns 31,044 shares. Bluemountain Mngmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 2,869 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hsbc Holdg Public Limited Com holds 0% or 10,365 shares in its portfolio. Kbc Gru Nv holds 24,602 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp, New York-based fund reported 50,800 shares. Concorde Asset Management Lc has 0.65% invested in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF). Blackrock Inc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF). Federated Invsts Inc Pa reported 0.01% in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF). Moreover, Raymond James Associates has 0% invested in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) for 8,565 shares. Brookstone Capital Mngmt invested in 0.03% or 5,988 shares. First Advsrs Lp reported 64,159 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Wellington Group Llp invested 0% of its portfolio in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF). Mawer Ltd invested in 0.13% or 251,550 shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0.01% stake.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, makes, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.29 billion. The firm offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles. It has a 41.63 P/E ratio. It also provides mountain and road bike wheels, and other performance cycling components, including cranks, bars, stems, and seat posts, as well as aftermarket products to retailers and distributors.