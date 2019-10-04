EPS for Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (FCPT) Expected At $0.36; Shorts at Sabre (SABR) Raised By 19.05%

Analysts expect Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) to report $0.36 EPS on November, 4.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 2.86% from last quarter’s $0.35 EPS. FCPT’s profit would be $24.63 million giving it 19.94 P/E if the $0.36 EPS is correct. After having $0.36 EPS previously, Four Corners Property Trust, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $28.71. About 25,015 shares traded. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) has risen 7.85% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.85% the S&P500. Some Historical FCPT News: 25/04/2018 – FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY 1Q REV. $34.8M, EST. $34.8M (2 EST.); 25/04/2018 – FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY 1Q FFO/SHR 35C, EST. 35C; 15/03/2018 FCPT Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 22/04/2018 – DJ Four Corners Property Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FCPT); 30/04/2018 – FCPT REPORTS PURCHASE OF A POPEYES LOUISIANA KITCHEN RESTAURANT; 25/05/2018 – FCPT REPORTS DISPOSITION OF DARDEN-LEASED RESTAURANT PROPERTY; 25/05/2018 – Four Corners Property: Sale Is Result of Unsolicited Offer at Cash Cap Rate of Slightly Over 5%; 25/04/2018 – Four Corners Property 1Q Rev $34.8M; 25/04/2018 – Four Corners Property 1Q EPS 26c

Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) had an increase of 19.05% in short interest. SABR’s SI was 10.46 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 19.05% from 8.78 million shares previously. With 2.30M avg volume, 5 days are for Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR)’s short sellers to cover SABR’s short positions. The SI to Sabre Corporation’s float is 3.82%. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $21.71. About 176,922 shares traded. Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) has declined 9.47% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.47% the S&P500. Some Historical SABR News: 22/03/2018 – SABRE INSURANCE GROUP PLC SBRE.L -FY UNDERWRITING PROFIT £59.0M VS £55.9M; 19/03/2018 – Sabre Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 27; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR: Expect Sabre Will Maintain Leadership Position in Global Travel Distribution Systems Business and Grow Airlines Solution and Hospitality Business; 08/03/2018 – Interjet expands reach with full content distribution on the Sabre GDS; 23/05/2018 – S&P REVISES SABRE CORP. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 10/04/2018 – Sabre makes major innovation announcement to bring industry-first Digital Airline Commercial Platform to market at Sabre Technology Exchange; 17/05/2018 – Sabre to participate in Bernstein’s 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 22/03/2018 – SABRE INSURANCE GROUP PLC SBRE.L – FY RETURN ON OPENING SCR 92.1% VS 93.2%; 22/03/2018 – SABRE INSURANCE GROUP PLC SBRE.L – FY SOLVENCY COVERAGE RATIO 160% VS 128%; 15/05/2018 – SABRE CORP SABR.O : BOFA MERRILL RAISES TO BUY

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.94 billion. It operates through two divisions, Travel Network, and Airline and Hospitality Solutions. It has a 24.7 P/E ratio. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold Sabre Corporation shares while 107 reduced holdings.

