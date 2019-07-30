EPS for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI) Expected At $0.05; Bluerock Residential Growth Reit Class A Com (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Sellers Increased By 5.34% Their Shorts

Bluerock Residential Growth Reit Inc Class A Com (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) had an increase of 5.34% in short interest. BRG’s SI was 893,800 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 5.34% from 848,500 shares previously. With 133,300 avg volume, 7 days are for Bluerock Residential Growth Reit Inc Class A Com (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)’s short sellers to cover BRG’s short positions. The SI to Bluerock Residential Growth Reit Inc Class A Com’s float is 4.03%. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $12.02. About 33,055 shares traded. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) has risen 21.41% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.98% the S&P500. Some Historical BRG News: 08/05/2018 – BLUEROCK RESIDENTIAL GROWTH REIT INC BRG.A SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $0.65 TO $0.70; 08/05/2018 – Bluerock Res Growth REIT 1Q Adj FFO/Share 18 Cents; 08/05/2018 – Bluerock Res Growth REIT 1Q Loss $9.43M; 17/04/2018 – BlueRock Therapeutics Establishes R&D Site in New York City and Formalizes Collaboration with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center; 08/05/2018 – Bluerock Res Growth REIT Backs 2018 Adj FFO/Share 65c-70c; 15/05/2018 – Highland Capital Mgmt Buys Into Bluerock Residential Class A; 21/04/2018 – DJ Bluerock Residential Growth REIT I, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRG); 25/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Select Income REIT, Cal-Maine Foods, Capstead Mortgage, Standard Motor Pro; 15/03/2018 – Bluerock Value Exchange Sells North Carolina DST (1031-Exchange) Investment Property; 17/05/2018 – BRG FILES FOR OFFERING OF UP TO $2.5B SECURITIES

Analysts expect Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) to report $0.05 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 25.00% from last quarter’s $0.04 EPS. T_FVI’s profit would be $8.01 million giving it 26.35 P/E if the $0.05 EPS is correct. After having $0.06 EPS previously, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s analysts see -16.67% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $5.27. About 376,741 shares traded. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) has 0.00% since July 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. is an equity real estate investment trust launched and managed by Bluerock Multifamily Advisor, LLC. The company has market cap of $270.76 million. It invests in the real estate markets of United States. It currently has negative earnings. The firm makes its investments in the residential properties.

More notable recent Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (BRG) Second Quarter 2019 Earnings, Conference Call Set for August 6 – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (BRG) Announces Third Quarter 2019 Series B Preferred Stock Dividends – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (BRG) Announces Second Quarter Dividends on Common Stock, 8.250% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, 7.625% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock and 7.125% Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (BRG) First Quarter 2019 Earnings, Conference Call Set for May 7 – PRNewswire” with publication date: April 18, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Fortuna Silver Mines had 4 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, March 14. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $7.5 target in Wednesday, February 20 report.