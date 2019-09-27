EPS for Fortis Inc. (FTS) Expected At $0.64; Sailpoint Technologies Holdings (SAIL) Sellers Increased By 62.41% Their Shorts

Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) had an increase of 62.41% in short interest. SAIL’s SI was 5.96M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 62.41% from 3.67 million shares previously. With 1.48 million avg volume, 4 days are for Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL)’s short sellers to cover SAIL’s short positions. The SI to Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc’s float is 7.36%. The stock decreased 3.80% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $18.74. About 773,428 shares traded. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) has declined 14.96% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.96% the S&P500. Some Historical SAIL News: 09/05/2018 – SailPoint Technologies Sees FY Adj EPS 7c-Adj EPS 9c; 17/05/2018 – SailPoint Technologies Holding Closes Below 50D-MA: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within TopBuild, MarketAxess, Provident Financial Services, SailPoint Technologies, Aclaris Th; 26/04/2018 – The Town of Narragansett, Rhode Island Clerk’s Office Deploys SailPoint Over-the-Counter (OTC); 07/03/2018 SailPoint Survey Confirms Enterprises Recognize the Importance of Extending Identity Governance to Files; 23/05/2018 – SailPoint Announces Upsizing and Pricing of Follow-On Offering by Selling Stockholders; 09/05/2018 – SailPoint Technologies 1Q Adj EPS 2c; 09/05/2018 – SailPoint Technologies Sees 2Q Rev $49.5M-$50.5M; 09/05/2018 – SAILPOINT TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC SAIL.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $0.07 TO $0.09; 10/05/2018 – SAILPOINT TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC SAIL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $19

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $1.67 billion. The firm offers on-premises software and cloud solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s solutions include IdentityIQ, an on-premises identity governance solution; IdentityNow, a cloud multi-tenant governance suite; SecurityIQ, an on-premises data access governance solution that secures access to data stored in file servers, collaboration portals, mailboxes, and cloud storage systems; and IdentityAI, an identity analytics solution for organizations to detect potential threats before they turn into security breaches.

