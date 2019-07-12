EPS for Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT) Expected At $0.30; Vanguard Group Trimmed Its Zagg (ZAGG) Stake

Analysts expect Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) to report $0.30 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 30.43% from last quarter’s $0.23 EPS. FTNT’s profit would be $53.13 million giving it 69.73 P/E if the $0.30 EPS is correct. After having $0.27 EPS previously, Fortinet, Inc.’s analysts see 11.11% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $83.68. About 175,049 shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 36.10% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.67% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 04/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $62; 06/03/2018 Tech Data Wins Fortinet 2017 Distribution Partner of the Year Award; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.42, REV VIEW $1.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 16/05/2018 – Fortinet Threat Landscape Report Reveals an Evolution of Malware to Exploit Cryptocurrencies; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC QTRLY DEFERRED REVENUE OF $1.40 BLN, UP 27% YEAR OVER YEAR; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC QTRLY BILLINGS OF $463.2 MLN, UP 15% YEAR OVER YEAR; 06/04/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $56; 16/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5

Vanguard Group Inc decreased Zagg Inc (ZAGG) stake by 5.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Vanguard Group Inc sold 91,375 shares as Zagg Inc (ZAGG)’s stock declined 45.40%. The Vanguard Group Inc holds 1.61M shares with $14.57 million value, down from 1.70M last quarter. Zagg Inc now has $211.61 million valuation. The stock increased 2.54% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $7.28. About 61,724 shares traded. ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) has declined 57.32% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAGG News: 08/03/2018 – Zagg at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 08/05/2018 – ZAGG 1Q Net $7.03M; 07/03/2018 – ZAGG INC – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS GROSS PROFIT MARGIN AS A PERCENTAGE OF NET SALES IN LOW TO MID 30’S RANGE; 08/05/2018 – ZAGG INC – COMPANY REITERATES 2018 OUTLOOK; 08/05/2018 – ZAGG Sees 2018 EPS $1.30-EPS $1.50; 15/05/2018 – IFROGZ Expands Wireless Audio Family by Introducing the Cocoon Earbud Charging Case; 12/04/2018 – ZAGG SAYS CREDIT AGREEMENT CONSISTS OF $85.0 MLN SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY, WHICH IS NOT SUBJECT TO BORROWING BASE LIMITATIONS – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – Zagg at Cowen & Co. Future of the Consumer Conferencne Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – mophie announces compact wireless charging accessories; 07/03/2018 – ZAGG INC ZAGG.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.36 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Among 5 analysts covering Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Fortinet had 13 analyst reports since January 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, January 22 the stock rating was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Market Perform”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 16 by Stifel Nicolaus. J.P. Morgan upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $93 target in Monday, June 24 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Mizuho. The stock of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) earned “Outperform” rating by First Analysis on Friday, February 8.

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions for enterprises, service providers, and government organizations worldwide. The company has market cap of $14.82 billion. The firm offers FortiGate physical and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiManager product family to provide a central management solution for FortiGate products comprising software updates, configuration, policy settings, and security updates; and the FortiAnalyzer product family, which offers a single point of network log data collection. It has a 41.71 P/E ratio. It also provides FortiAP secure wireless access points; FortiWeb, a Web application firewall; FortiMail email security; FortiDB database security appliances; FortiClient, an endpoint security software; and FortiSwitch secure switch connectivity products.

Vanguard Group Inc increased Emerald Expositions Events I stake by 717,722 shares to 2.33 million valued at $29.60M in 2019Q1. It also upped Bilibili Inc stake by 291,731 shares and now owns 1.69M shares. Denali Therapeutics Inc was raised too.

Analysts await ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $-0.09 EPS, down 181.82% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.11 per share. After $-0.43 actual EPS reported by ZAGG Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -79.07% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Zagg Inc had 4 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Ladenburg. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 13 by FBR Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating by DA Davidson given on Wednesday, March 13.