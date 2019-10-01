EPS for Forrester Research, Inc. (FORR) Expected At $-0.21; Brandywine Global Investment Management Has Trimmed By $12.37 Million Its Phillips 66 (PSX) Holding

Analysts expect Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) to report $-0.21 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.42 EPS change or 200.00% from last quarter’s $0.21 EPS. After having $0.08 EPS previously, Forrester Research, Inc.’s analysts see -362.50% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.46% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $32.14. About 81,330 shares traded or 27.18% up from the average. Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) has risen 2.22% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FORR News: 26/04/2018 – FORRESTER RESEARCH 1Q REV. $77.7M, EST. $78.5M (2 EST.); 02/05/2018 – CollabNet VersionOne recognized by Forrester Research for Providing Agile ALM plus DevOps solutions for Value Stream Mapping; 26/04/2018 – FORRESTER RESEARCH 1Q PRO FORMA LOSS PER SHR $0.01, EST. 6C; 26/04/2018 – Forrester Research 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 26/04/2018 – Forrester Research Sees 2018 Rev $352M-$360M; 26/04/2018 – Forrester Research Sees 2Q EPS 29c-EPS 33c; 13/03/2018 – Forrester Research To Speak At The Sidoti & Company Spring 2018 Conference; 26/04/2018 – Forrester Research 1Q Rev $77.7M; 26/04/2018 – FORR SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 37C TO 41C, EST. 48C (2 EST.); 14/03/2018 – NRF/Forrester Survey Shows Merging of Physical and Digital Retail

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc decreased Phillips 66 (PSX) stake by 24.29% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc sold 132,984 shares as Phillips 66 (PSX)’s stock rose 11.67%. The Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc holds 414,497 shares with $38.77M value, down from 547,481 last quarter. Phillips 66 now has $45.93 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.22% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $102.4. About 1.67M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 16/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 – EARNINGS REFLECT BENEFIT OF DIVERSIFIED PORTFOLIO, AND ARE ALSO SEEING POSITIVE, ONGOING IMPACTS FROM U.S. TAX REFORM; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 14 PCT TO $0.80/SHR; 02/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Well Positioned for IMO 2020 Rule (Correct); 05/05/2018 – Praise for Phillips 66 — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO – IN ONGOING DISCUSSIONS WITH RAIL PROVIDERS TO RESOLVE A SHORTAGE OF LOCOMOTIVE HAULING CAPACITY; 09/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY CONTINUING TO RESTART UNITS AFTER OVERHAUL; 09/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES DCP MIDSTREAM, LP’S PROPOSED PREFERRED UNITS B1; 16/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Emissions at Borger Refinery in Texas; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE REFINERY COMPLETES HYDROTREATER RESTART

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $99,182 activity. $99,182 worth of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) shares were bought by BRADFORD NEIL.

Forrester Research, Inc. operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company. The company has market cap of $596.26 million. It operates through Research, Product, and Project Consulting divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The company??s primary syndicated research product is RoleView, which offers clients with access to its syndicated research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.65, from 2.09 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.37 earnings per share, down 23.55% or $0.73 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.06 billion for 10.80 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual earnings per share reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.52% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Phillips 66 has $13200 highest and $102 lowest target. $114.60’s average target is 11.91% above currents $102.4 stock price. Phillips 66 had 11 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $11000 target in Monday, July 8 report. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $11700 target in Monday, July 29 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, May 17. Jefferies downgraded Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) rating on Monday, April 15. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $107 target. The stock of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, September 10 by JP Morgan. Wells Fargo maintained Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) rating on Wednesday, September 25. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $13200 target. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of PSX in report on Tuesday, June 25 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) earned “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Friday, June 21.

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc increased Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PNFP) stake by 63,987 shares to 69,484 valued at $3.99 million in 2019Q2. It also upped American Woodmark Corporatio (NASDAQ:AMWD) stake by 39,048 shares and now owns 148,299 shares. Hubbell Inc was raised too.