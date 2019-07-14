EPS for Forrester Research, Inc. (FORR) Expected At $0.04; Maplelane Capital Has Trimmed Kemet (Put) (KEM) Position

Analysts expect Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) to report $0.04 EPS on July, 26.They anticipate $0.39 EPS change or 90.70% from last quarter’s $0.43 EPS. FORR’s profit would be $737,480 giving it 299.25 P/E if the $0.04 EPS is correct. After having $-0.73 EPS previously, Forrester Research, Inc.’s analysts see -105.48% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $47.88. About 49,481 shares traded or 27.85% up from the average. Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) has risen 18.09% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.66% the S&P500. Some Historical FORR News: 26/04/2018 – Forrester Research Sees 2018 Rev $352M-$360M; 26/04/2018 – Forrester Research 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 02/05/2018 – CollabNet VersionOne recognized by Forrester Research for Providing Agile ALM plus DevOps solutions for Value Stream Mapping; 26/04/2018 – Forrester Research 1Q Rev $77.7M; 26/04/2018 – Forrester Research Sees 2Q EPS 29c-EPS 33c; 03/04/2018 – Forrester Announces Date Of New Tech & Innovation Forum, Opens Nominations For Early-stage Emerging Tech Companies; 26/04/2018 – Forrester Research: Accounting Standard Change Reduced 1Q Rev by About $2.3M; 09/03/2018 Forrester Research Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 17/04/2018 – Forrester Research To Broadcast Its First-Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 26/04/2018 – Forrester Research 1Q Pro Forma Loss 1c/Sh

Maplelane Capital Llc decreased Kemet Corp (Put) (KEM) stake by 23.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Maplelane Capital Llc sold 235,000 shares as Kemet Corp (Put) (KEM)’s stock declined 13.01%. The Maplelane Capital Llc holds 765,000 shares with $12.98M value, down from 1.00 million last quarter. Kemet Corp (Put) now has $1.05 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $18.13. About 545,900 shares traded. KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) has declined 19.32% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.75% the S&P500. Some Historical KEM News: 16/04/2018 – Kemet Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ KEMET Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEM); 05/04/2018 – KEMET Expands ESD Rated Ceramic Capacitor Product Portfolio; 21/03/2018 – KEMET Comments on European Commission Announcement of TOKIN Corporation Fine; 17/05/2018 – Kemet 4Q EPS 4c; 30/04/2018 – KEMET CFR RAISED TO B1 FROM B3 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK STABLE; 30/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES KEMET’S CFR & SR SEC TERM LOAN TO B1; OUTLOOK; 17/05/2018 – Kemet 4Q Net $2.43M; 19/03/2018 – OBDUCAT AB OBDUb.NGM – THIS PROJECT IS A COLLABORATION BETWEEN MALMÖ UNIVERSITY, KEMET ELECTRONICS AB AND OBDUCAT TECHNOLOGIES AB; 17/05/2018 – Kemet at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference May 23

Analysts await KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 38.00% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.5 per share. KEM’s profit will be $40.04 million for 6.57 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual earnings per share reported by KEMET Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.68% negative EPS growth.

Maplelane Capital Llc increased Cronos Group Inc (Put) stake by 1.43M shares to 2.93 million valued at $53.91M in 2019Q1. It also upped Yandex N V (Call) (NASDAQ:YNDX) stake by 819,999 shares and now owns 850,000 shares. Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) was raised too.

More notable recent KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is KEMET Corporation’s (NYSE:KEM) ROE Of 32% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” published on July 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About KEMET Corporation (KEM) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What KEMET Corporation’s (NYSE:KEM) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “KEMET’s new METCOM SMD inductor range addresses power density and efficiency application challenges – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 3 selling transactions for $542,410 activity. THOMPSON GREGORY C bought $199,515 worth of stock or 11,100 shares. The insider Meeks Charles C. JR sold $458,680. Another trade for 3,333 shares valued at $60,016 was sold by Assaf Ronald James. 11,998 shares were sold by PAUL ROBERT G, worth $223,229.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold KEM shares while 44 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 44.68 million shares or 3.21% less from 46.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Fincl Bank has 0% invested in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) for 94,200 shares. 30,988 were reported by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Comml Bank Of America De holds 606,284 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 300 are held by Advisory Networks Lc. Parkside Bancorp And Trust reported 66 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas reported 108,000 shares stake. Mutual Of America Management Ltd Liability reported 91,293 shares. Tower Research Capital Limited Liability Co (Trc) has invested 0% in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). Voloridge Invest Limited Liability reported 0.03% in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). Winch Advisory Serv Limited Com owns 221 shares. Hl Finance Serv Llc owns 171,636 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Moreover, Gamco Et Al has 0.01% invested in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). The Texas-based Moody Savings Bank Tru Division has invested 0% in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). Moreover, Pinebridge Invs Lp has 0% invested in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). Ameriprise Financial Incorporated has 0% invested in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM).

Forrester Research, Inc. operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company. The company has market cap of $882.76 million. It operates through Research, Product, and Project Consulting divisions. It has a 230.19 P/E ratio. The company??s primary syndicated research product is RoleView, which offers clients with access to its syndicated research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

More notable recent Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Forrester Research, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:FORR) Return On Capital Employed Looks Uninspiring – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CACI or FORR: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on July 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Forrester Research, Inc. (FORR) – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “GIB vs. FORR: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “OpenText AppWorks Named a Leader in Digital Process Automation for Deep Deployments – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 19, 2019.